Diwali cracker ban: Traders move Supreme Court, seek review of October 9 order

Two days after the Supreme Court upheld the ban on sale of crackers in Delhi and NCR till November 1, a group of traders today moved the court seeking modification of the order.

The traders told the Supreme Court that their licences were revived in pursuance of its order passed in September 12 following which they procured firecrackers for sale during Diwali. The September 12 order had lifted the ban on sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi and NCR.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi, A M Sapre and Navin Sinha, assured the counsel for the traders that it would consult the judge concerned, who had passed the order, for placing their interim application for urgent hearing. The lawyer representing the traders said that the order banning sale of crackers will cause huge losses to them.Â

HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BAN ON SALE OF FIRECRACKERS IN DELHI:

1 – The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the ban on sale of firecrackers in Delhi and NCR till November 1 citing high levels of air pollution in the city after cracker-bursting during Diwali. “Burning of firecrackers during Diwali in 2016 had shot up particulate matter levels by three times, making Delhi the worst city in the world in so far as air pollution is concerned,” the Supreme Court said.

2 – Following the Supreme Court order, Delhi Police will cancel nearly 400 temporary firecracker licenses and 150 permanent ones and will also issue advertisements announcing cancellation of licenses.

3 – A senior officer said that special teams will be formed to ensure that firecrackers are not sold in markets. A public notice has also been issued informing people about the ban and requesting their cooperation in ensuring that the Supreme Court order is implemented, the officer said.

4 – The police will also seek help from Police Mitras (citizen volunteers) enrolled with them to keep a check on the sale of crackers. The Supreme Court has ordered “forthwith” suspension of temporary licenses issued by the police for sale of firecrackers.

5 – The ban on sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR has been welcomed by environmentalists but faced criticism from some other quarters, including traders. The Confederation of All India Traders has requested the government to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order.

6 – Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy kicked up a row on social media with his tweet on the ban on sale of firecrackers in Delhi and NCR. The Tripura governor said, “First Dahi Handi, today firecrackers, tomorrow the award wapsi brigade and those holding candlelight vigils may file a litigation against cremation rites of Hindus on the grounds of causing air pollution.”

7 – In Maharashtra, environment minister Ramdas Kadam said a similar ban on sale of firecrackers during Diwali can be considered for the state and added that he will speak to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the same. Bombay High Court on Tuesday upheld the ban on sale of crackers in residential areas.