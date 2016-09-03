FLASH NEWS 4 tigers, 4 elephants died in 20 days in Karnataka: Reports FBI warns of possible IS-inspired attacks in US Libyan plane, reportedly hijacked, lands in Malta with 118 on board Leh coldest in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 8.2 degree Celsius Arun Jaitley to hold budget consultations with state finance ministers in the second half of GST Council meeting on January 3-4

International


38 new local Zika cases confirmed Friday, bringing total to 189

channelnewsasia.com
September 3, 2016

38 new cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection were confirmed on Friday (Sep 2), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 189.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Environment Agency (NEA) said that of the 38 new cases, 34 are linked to the Aljunied Crescent/Sims Drive/Kallang Way/Paya Lebar Way cluster.

They added that four new cases have no known links to any existing cluster, but did not specify where these cases were located.

The agencies added that vector control remains key to reducing the spread of the Zika virus.

NEA said it is continuing with vector control operations to control the Aedes mosquito population in Aljunied Crescent, Sims Drive, Kallang Way and Paya Lebar Way.

The agency said that as of Sep 1, 55 breeding habitats – comprising 30 in homes and 25 in common areas or other premises – have been detected and destroyed. Indoor spraying of insecticides, outdoor fogging and the oiling and flushing of drains are continuing.

NEA added that it has also worked through the Inter-Agency Dengue Task Force members to carry out vector control measures at their respective premises and assets, such as schools, construction sites, and expressway drains.

The agency said that its officers and grassroots volunteers have completed outreach efforts in the Aljunied Crescent/Sims Drive cluster, and are conducting outreach in the expanded cluster areas in Paya Lebar Way and Kallang Way.

NEA said it has also conducted vector control operations and outreach efforts in Bedok North Avenue 3. As of Sep 1, 19 breeding habitats – comprising 12 in homes and seven in common areas or other premises – have been detected and destroyed. Mosquito control measures are ongoing.

NEA added that there will be community outreach activities over the coming two weekends across the island to urge all residents to join in the collective effort in the fight against Zika by doing the 5-step Mozzie Wipeout, removing stagnant water and not littering.

“Premises owners should undertake vector control measures regularly, and ensure proper housekeeping within their premises at all times to remove potential mosquito breeding habitats. Residents also need to do their part to prevent mosquito breeding in their homes by doing the 5-step Mozzie Wipeout,” it said.

