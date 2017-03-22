FLASH NEWS Yogi Adityanath also orders blanket ban on smuggling of cows Separatist leader Nayeem Khan arrested at Srinagar airport ahead of his visit to Pak High Commission, in Delhi tomorrow to celebrate Pak Day Magistrate court denies bail to Krishnadas, Chairman of Nehru group of Institutions in Kerala. He was arrested on a student’s complaint Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath starts a poll on cow slaughter law on his website A new North Korean missile test fails, the South and US say, amid rising regional tensions reports GST will transform complex indirect tax system to simple system; GST will make evasion difficult: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January CM Yogi Adityanath clears 20 acres of land for Ramayana museum in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara climbs four places to be No 2 in ICC Test batsmen’s rankings behind Steve Smith

5.5-magnitude quake hits Bali: USGS

March 22, 2017

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday (Mar 22), according to the US Geological Survey.

USGS said the quake hit at 7.10am about 2km northeast of Banjar Pasekan, with a depth of 118.4km.

There was no tsunami threat and no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency rated the earthquake at 6.4 magnitude and said the epicentre of the quake was about 23km from the city’s capital of Denpasar.

Several Twitter users in Bali said they felt their bed shaking when the quake hit.

