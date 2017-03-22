5.5-magnitude quake hits Bali: USGS

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday (Mar 22), according to the US Geological Survey.

USGS said the quake hit at 7.10am about 2km northeast of Banjar Pasekan, with a depth of 118.4km.

There was no tsunami threat and no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency rated the earthquake at 6.4 magnitude and said the epicentre of the quake was about 23km from the city’s capital of Denpasar.

Several Twitter users in Bali said they felt their bed shaking when the quake hit.

Omg felt an earthquake (for the first time i think) in bali omg 😱😱😱 i was still on my bed sleeping when the bed was shaking badly. 😵 — Pamela (@PamelaBLUR) March 22, 2017