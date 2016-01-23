04 Jun 2017, Edition - 691, Sunday
  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission devoted to studying rapidly spinning neutron stars
  • Apparel costing below Rs 1000 will be taxed at 5%. Silk & Jute are at nil category, cotton & natural fiber will be taxed at 5%: Arun Jaitley
  • CBSE ClassX results: Pass percentage of boys improves from last year’s 78.9% to 93.4%. Pass % of girls improves from 88.6% to 92.5%
  • Central govt extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar
  • Be it trade & technology, innovation & investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties: PM Modi
  • Explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man today
  • At least 10 killed and many wounded in Kabul funeral blast: Official
  • Afghan Public Health Ministry official says there were explosions at a funeral in Kabul that killed at least 4
  • United Nations cultural heritage body UNESCO urged Australia to accelerate efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef
  • A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, beaten up and dumped in a semi-conscious state on a roadside in Bengaluru
International

9th planet may exist in solar system

Covai Post Network
January 23, 2016

Kenneth Chang

There might be a ninth planet in the solar system after all – and it is not Pluto.

Two astronomers reported today that they had compelling signs of something bigger and farther away – something that would definitely satisfy the current definition of a planet, where Pluto falls short.

“We are pretty sure there’s one out there,” said Michael E. Brown, a professor of planetary astronomy at the California Institute of Technology.

What Brown and a fellow Caltech professor, Konstantin Batygin, have not done is actually find that planet, so it would be premature to revise mnemonics of the planets just yet.

Rather, in a paper published today in The Astronomical Journal, Brown and Batygin lay out a detailed circumstantial argument for the planet’s existence in what astronomers have observed – a half-dozen small bodies in distant, highly elliptical orbits.

What is striking, the scientists said, is that the orbits of all six loop outward in the same quadrant of the solar system and are tilted at about the same angle. The odds of that happening by chance are about 1 in 14,000, Batygin said.

A ninth planet could be gravitationally herding them into these orbits.

For the calculations to work, the planet would be quite large – at least as big as Earth, and likely much bigger – a mini-Neptune with a thick atmosphere around a rocky core, with perhaps 10 times the mass of Earth. It would dwarf Pluto, at about 4,500 times its mass.

Pluto, at its most distant, is 4.6 billion miles from the sun. The potential ninth planet, at its closest, would be about 20 billion miles away.

NEW YORK TIMES NEWS SERVICE

