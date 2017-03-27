Arrest warrant sought for ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye

South Korean prosecutors said Monday they are seeking an arrest warrant for the country’s ousted President Park Geun-hye.

“The suspect abused the mighty power and position as president to take bribes from companies and infringed upon the freedom of corporate management and leaked important confidential official information,” the statement from the Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office said.

The request will be heard by a judge from the Seoul Central District Court, who will then decide whether to issue the arrest warrant. No date has been set for that hearing.

Park was removed from office on March 10 after South Korea’s Constitutional Court upheld a decision to impeach her over allegations of corruption and cronyism.

The scandal that brought down Park has dominated South Korean politics for months.

Park was accused of being unduly influenced by her longtime friend and adviser, Choi Soon-sil, who is on trial for abuse of power and fraud.

The Constitutional Court agreed with accusations that Park had abused her authority in helping Choi raise donations from companies for foundations she had set up.

Three people died in violent protests that broke out in Seoul after the court’s ruling.

A presidential election will be held on May 9.