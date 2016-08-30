Australia issues travel update on Singapore over Zika fears

Australia has issued a travel update urging its citizens to protect themselves from mosquito bites when travelling to Singapore, citing fears of the Zika virus.

With the “ongoing transmission of Zika virus” in Singapore, travellers to the city-state should take additional measures advised by health authorities, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in an update on its website on Monday (Aug 29).

For women, this includes “deferring non-essential travel if pregnant, avoiding pregnancy for two months following your return”, the website said.

The UK government has also advised women who are pregnant or planning to conceive to discuss their travel plans with their doctor before travelling to Singapore.

On Monday, Taiwan’s Centre for Disease Control raised the travel notice level for Singapore to Level 2 for the Zika virus. It also advised pregnant women not to travel to the city-state and other travellers to take precautions against mosquito bites.

Singapore reported its first case of locally transmitted Zika last Saturday. It has since confirmed another 55 cases, and authorities have warned of more likely positive cases.

The mosquito-borne Zika virus has been shown to attack fetal brain cells and cause microcephaly, a birth defect marked by small head size and underdeveloped brains.