Building at Tampines St 92 catches fire, SCDF on scene

August 17, 2016

SINGAPORE: Occupants of a building in Tampines were evacuated on Wednesday (Aug 17) following a fire.

The incident started at around 1.30pm at CK Building, Channel NewsAsia understands.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were responding to the incident at Tampines Street 92.

“The fire is raging on the 3rd and 4th floor,” said SCDF, adding that they are using six water jets on the exterior of the building to contain the fire.

Five fire engines, two red rhinos, two fire bikes, 12 support vehicles and two ambulances have been dispatched, said SCDF.

Members of the public sending videos and photos to Channel NewsAsia said the smoke from the fire could be seen from near Bedok North Depot.

