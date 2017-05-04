China warns citizens to leave North Korea as tensions with US rise

China has reportedly advised China-Korean citizens to get out of North Korea as tensions between Pyongyang and Washington continue to rise.

The warning comes as North Korea confirmed it had detained a US citizen, for allegedly attempting to overthrow the government.

Kim Sang Dok, also known as Tony, who taught accountancy at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, committed “criminal acts of hostility aimed to overturn” the North Korean government, according to state news agency KCNA (Korean Central News Agency).

He was detained on April 22 at Pyongyang international airport, KCNA added.

The Chinese Embassy in North Korea first started warning citizens to leave the country on April 20, five days before the North celebrated the 105th birthday of regime founder Kim Il Sung and six days before a failed missile launch, The Korean Times reports.

A Korean Chinese who had been living in Pyongyang but frequently visited China said he was told in April he should “stay in China for a while.”

“The embassy has never given such a warning (before). I was worried and left the country in a hurry,” the unnamed worker told Radio Free Asia, a US based station.

He added that most Korean-Chinese residents in Pyongyang were ignoring the message, despite increased concerns that Pyongyang’s sabre rattling could lead to US action.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman denied the reports. “China and the DPRK are close neighbors with normal people-to-people exchanges. There are Chinese citizens entering and exiting the DPRK every day, and that is quite normal,” said Geng Shuang.

On Tuesday North Korea complained that a flyover of two US bombers showed Donald Trump and “other US warmongers are crying out for making a pre-emptive nuclear strike” on the country.

In a separate move, the US also declared operational an advance US missile-defence system installed in South Korea. KCNA claimed the consequences would be “miserable”.

Tony Kim is the third known American citizen to be detained in North Korea recently. Last year Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia undergraduate was sentenced to 15 years hard labour for allegedly trying to steal a political poster from a hotel and Kim Dong-chul, a Korean American businessman, was sentend to 10 years hard labour.