City Harvest Church’s Kong Hee begins serving 3.5-year jail term

By Vanessa Paige Chelvan

City Harvest Church’s pastor Kong Hee and four others convicted of misappropriating S$50 million from the megachurch’s coffers surrendered themselves on Friday morning (Apr 21) at the State Courts to be transported to prison to start serving their jail terms, ranging from seven months to three and a half years.

City Harvest Church founder and senior pastor Kong Hee arrives at State Courts to begin jail term pic.twitter.com/wTEXEVt0mI — justin (@JustinOngCNA) April 21, 2017

Kong, 52, had his eight-year sentence reduced to three and a half years’ jail on Apr 7 by the High Court. Five accomplices also saw their sentences cut.

Former City Harvest Church finance manager Sharon Tan arrives at State Courts to surrender herself for jail term https://t.co/9mZ9GlOIVi pic.twitter.com/2n34rhepQS — justin (@JustinOngCNA) April 21, 2017

Former City Harvest Church finance committee member John Lam next to arrive at court as jail term set to begin https://t.co/COnB8pbXVZ pic.twitter.com/2yNKiXhtee — justin (@JustinOngCNA) April 21, 2017

Chew was granted a stay by the High Court until the Court of Appeal decides questions of law brought by the prosecution.

Chew said he plans to bring his case to the apex court too, and the deferment would allow him the time and resources he needs to conduct his own defence.

The six were convicted in 2015 after a 140-day trial and sentenced to between 21 months and eight years’ jail.

All six launched appeals, as did the prosecution. On Apr 7, 2017, the High Court decided to convict the six of reduced charges and consequently, all saw their jail terms significantly reduced.