  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission devoted to studying rapidly spinning neutron stars
  • Apparel costing below Rs 1000 will be taxed at 5%. Silk & Jute are at nil category, cotton & natural fiber will be taxed at 5%: Arun Jaitley
  • CBSE ClassX results: Pass percentage of boys improves from last year’s 78.9% to 93.4%. Pass % of girls improves from 88.6% to 92.5%
  • Central govt extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar
  • Be it trade & technology, innovation & investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties: PM Modi
  • Explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man today
  • At least 10 killed and many wounded in Kabul funeral blast: Official
  • Afghan Public Health Ministry official says there were explosions at a funeral in Kabul that killed at least 4
  • United Nations cultural heritage body UNESCO urged Australia to accelerate efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef
  • A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, beaten up and dumped in a semi-conscious state on a roadside in Bengaluru
International

City Harvest Church’s Kong Hee begins serving 3.5-year jail term

channelnewsasia.com
April 21, 2017

By Vanessa Paige Chelvan

City Harvest Church’s pastor Kong Hee and four others convicted of misappropriating S$50 million from the megachurch’s coffers surrendered themselves on Friday morning (Apr 21) at the State Courts to be transported to prison to start serving their jail terms, ranging from seven months to three and a half years.

Kong, 52, had his eight-year sentence reduced to three and a half years’ jail on Apr 7 by the High Court. Five accomplices also saw their sentences cut.

Chew was granted a stay by the High Court until the Court of Appeal decides questions of law brought by the prosecution.

Chew said he plans to bring his case to the apex court too, and the deferment would allow him the time and resources he needs to conduct his own defence.

The six were convicted in 2015 after a 140-day trial and sentenced to between 21 months and eight years’ jail.

All six launched appeals, as did the prosecution. On Apr 7, 2017, the High Court decided to convict the six of reduced charges and consequently, all saw their jail terms significantly reduced.

