Construction firm fined for illegal discharge into canal at Bukit Panjang

A construction company building the underpass for the Bukit Panjang MRT station has been fined for illegally discharging liquid into a canal and for not providing an adequate holding tank.

Ed Zublin AG Singapore was fined S$2,000 for pumping liquid from underground excavation works directly into Pang Sua Diversion Canal on Jan 25, national water agency PUB and National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Thursday (Jul 20).

The white-coloured liquid was found to be underground soil mixed with groundwater.

The firm was also fined S$5,000 after a separate inspection by PUB found that the construction site’s holding tank – required for the temporary storage of rainwater runoff – was undersized and not in accordance with the approved plan.

An appropriately sized tank is important to ensure silt from rainwater runoff is contained for treatment before being discharged into public drains, NEA and PUB said.

“With two-thirds of Singapore’s land being water catchment, it is important that all construction sites comply with ECM (earth control measure) requirements to prevent silty discharge from flowing into our waterways,” they said.