07 Aug 2017, Edition - 755, Monday
  • Tamil Nadu Congress stages ‘road roko’, condemns attack on Rahul’s convoy
  • Pakistan got a Hindu minister for the time in two decades
  • Khawaja Muhammad AsifKhwaja Asif is the new Foreign Minister of Pakistan
  • This is politics by PM Modi, RSS. Why will they condemn the act if they have only done it: Rahul Gandhi on the attack on his car
  • US President Donald Trump embarked on a 17-day holiday to one of his golf resorts
  • Gujarat Congress MLAs to meet Karnataka Governor today
  • Salman Khan appeared in a court for verification of his bail bond in a case related to violation of the Arms Act
  • I want your support. No one can hide the truth: DK Shivakumar, Congress on I-T Raids
  • Vice Presidential Election — We will win in a massive way. Venkaiah ji is a good human being: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister
International

Donald Trump to give major speech in Poland

bbc.com
July 6, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

President Donald Trump is due to give a major speech in Poland’s capital Warsaw, laying out his vision for America’s relations with Europe.

Mr Trump can expect a warm welcome when he addresses crowds at Krasinski Square – as Poland’s conservative government shares his hostility to immigration and a strong sense of national sovereignty.

And he will promote trade at talks with Central and Eastern European leaders.

The visit comes ahead of a G20 summit of world leaders in Hamburg, Germany.

Five reasons why Trump is visiting Poland

Trade talks – is it all about the gas?

First on Mr Trump’s busy Thursday agenda will be the Three Seas summit – a Polish and Croatian initiative bringing together 12 nations between the Baltic, the Adriatic and the Black Sea.
The US president is expected to bang the drum for US trade, telling the gathering that American gas imports could reduce their reliance on Russian energy.

The Polish government is trying to become less energy-dependent on Russia, and last month the first ever US liquefied natural gas shipment arrived.

Warsaw and three Baltic states have also voiced their opposition to Russia’s plan to build a gas pipeline to Germany.

Central Europeans do not want to extend their dependence on Russian gas, but Berlin supports the project. This has caused tensions between the so-called “old” and “new” EU members.

What about Trump’s speech at Krasinski Square?

After the Three Seas summit, Mr Trump will address crowds at the monument to the 1944 Warsaw Uprising at about 1200 BST.

The president is expected to urge the EU to take inspiration from Poland’s resistance to the Nazis.

He will also set out his vision for America’s future relationship with Europe.

And he will reaffirm US support for Eastern Europe ahead of his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit, the BBC’s James Landale in Warsaw reports.

Last week, Mr Trump’s national security adviser HR McMaster said: “He (President Trump) will lay out a vision not only for America’s future relationship with Europe, but the future of our trans-Atlantic alliance, and what that means for American security and American prosperity.”

But the big question will be how strongly Mr Trump will emphasise America’s commitment to Nato’s mutual defence, our correspondent says.

Mr Trump once described Nato as an “obsolete” alliance, saying that many members have failed to meet the military spending target of 2% of their gross domestic product.

Nato and Trump: What future for Atlantic alliance?

Tricky G20 summit

Later on Thursday, the US leader will travel to Hamburg for what could be a potentially fractious summit.

He has fallen out with some EU nations over climate change and trade – the issues that are expected to be discussed in Germany.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will challenge President Trump over climate change, saying that an international agreement on the issue should not be renegotiated.

“She will say that we don’t see any need for renegotiation – we support the Paris Agreement because it delivers,” an official within the UK government said.

Security has also been beefed up in Hamburg, where thousands of people are planning more protests to disrupt the gathering.

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Think before you step into a fish spa
May 05, 2017

Post pedicure from a renowned salon, the infection I contracted had left me back almost with OCD like symptoms towards visiting salons for beauty treatments of any kind since four ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Sculpting your Body with Asans -I
May 05, 2017

People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Eating Disorder in Women: Why the Husband’s Good Looks Could be a Problem
May 05, 2017

Eating disorders are not uncommon in the modern world today. They could stem from a lot of issues without us even realising it. According to a new study done by Florida State Unive...

Read More