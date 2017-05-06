Five women arrested for prostitution activities in Yishun, Sengkang

Five women have been arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities in the residential areas of Yishun and Sengkang, said the police in a news release on Saturday (May 6).

The women, aged between 29 and 39, were rounded up during a 10-hour anti-vice police operation on Thursday.

A 21-year-old man was also arrested for suspected consumption of controlled drugs, as well as for using abusive language and criminal force to deter an officer from discharging his duties.

Cash amounting to S$970 and mobile phones were seized by police.

The arrests happened on the same day four women from Russia and Uzbekistan were caught in a separate anti-vice operation by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers who conducted simultaneous raids in Raffles Boulevard, Tanjong Katong Road and Cairnhill Road.

Under the Women’s Charter, anyone who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person, faces up to five years’ jail and a fine of up to S$10,000.

In addition, anyone found guilty of owning and running a brothel in Singapore can face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of S$10,000.