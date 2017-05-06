29 May 2017, Edition - 685, Monday
  • Shocking murder caught on camera, petrol pump owner shot dead in Begusarai, Bihar
  • Cong MLA from Chitrkoot in Satna dist of MP, Prem Singh, passes away after prolonged illness. He was 65.
  • The GSLV Mark III will be launched into space on June 5. Here’s everything you need to know about the rocket:
  • Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu meets e-rickshaw driver’s kin who was beaten to death for protesting public urination
  • Bengaluru City Police refuses to allow beef festival at Town Hall
  • Don’t care what United Nations is saying. Pak govt follows it’s only policy :Parvez Musharraf
  • Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain files criminal defamation case against sacked AAP leader Kapil Mishra. Jain to record statement on July 14
  • I always supported Mujahideen activity in Kashmir: Parvez Musharraf
  • Google is offering a four-month free subscription on Google Play Music for new subscribers
  • Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s son awarded 5 years jail term in 2012 road rage case
International

Five women arrested for prostitution activities in Yishun, Sengkang

channelnewsasia.com
May 6, 2017

Five women have been arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities in the residential areas of Yishun and Sengkang, said the police in a news release on Saturday (May 6).

The women, aged between 29 and 39, were rounded up during a 10-hour anti-vice police operation on Thursday.
A 21-year-old man was also arrested for suspected consumption of controlled drugs, as well as for using abusive language and criminal force to deter an officer from discharging his duties.

Cash amounting to S$970 and mobile phones were seized by police.

The arrests happened on the same day four women from Russia and Uzbekistan were caught in a separate anti-vice operation by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers who conducted simultaneous raids in Raffles Boulevard, Tanjong Katong Road and Cairnhill Road.

Under the Women’s Charter, anyone who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person, faces up to five years’ jail and a fine of up to S$10,000.

In addition, anyone found guilty of owning and running a brothel in Singapore can face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of S$10,000.

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Common Mistakes That Are Harming Your Nails
May 05, 2017

Sometimes you don’t even realize and start removing the polish out of sheer boredom. Well, you’re not just removing the nail polish but also harming the top layer of the nail-bed. It can make the nail weak. And who wants that?….

Read More