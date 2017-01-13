FLASH NEWS 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley Propose to limit cash exp for revenue and capital exp to Rs 10,000: Arun Jaitley Basic customs duty on LNG to be reduced from 5% to 2.5%: Arun Jaitley Tax rate for companies with an annual turnover up to 50 crores to be reduced to 25%, to strengthen MSME sector: Arun Jaitley 24 lakh people show income above Rs 10 lakh. 1.7 crore people file returns out of 4.2 crore salaried people : Jaitley We will end the year with a higher growth rate of 17% for second year in a row: Arun Jaitley

International


Former UN chief Ban polls second in South Korea presidential survey

channelnewsasia.com
January 13, 2017

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon polled second in a survey of South Korean presidential favourites released on Friday (Jan 13), 11 percentage points behind former opposition leader Moon Jae-in, who led the Gallup Korea poll at 31 per cent.

South Korea has been gripped by a political crisis since lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in December to impeach President Park Geun-hye over an influence-peddling scandal. The motion is now with the Constitutional Court and will trigger an early presidential election if upheld.

Ban, 72, returned to his native South Korea on Thursday. He has not yet declared his intention to run in the upcoming presidential race, but said he would make a decision on his political future soon.

On Friday, Ban visited Seoul National Cemetery and the community centre near his residence to register his Seoul street address, after spending the past decade based in New York as head of the United Nations.

The poll was conducted from January 10 to 12 and takes into account news that two of Ban’s relatives were indicted by U.S. prosecutors over bribery allegations. Ban has denied any knowledge of his relatives’ affairs.

Ban’s younger brother Ban Ki-sang and his nephew Joo Hyun Bahn were accused in a Manhattan federal court on Tuesday of a scheme to bribe a Middle Eastern official for an attempted US$800 million sale of the “Landmark 72” building complex in Vietnam.

Controversy around the building deal linked to Ban’s relatives had been reported previously in South Korean media.

Moon, from the opposition Democratic Party, topped the poll at 31 per cent – an 11 percentage point increase on his approval rating in the same Gallup Korea poll for December.

Fellow Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung trailed in third place with 12 per cent approval, a 6 per cent decrease since December.

Gallup Korea, based in Seoul, is not affiliated with the U.S.-based Gallup, Inc.

Comments 1
Apelapntry this is what the esteemed Willis was talkin' 'bout. [Butch] - Feb 01, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS