Malaysia’s king saddened that corruption, fraud in govt still occur

March 6, 2017

Malaysia’s Agong Sultan Muhammad V on Monday (Mar 6) expressed disappointment on the occurrence of fraud, corruption, leakages and leaks of government information involving government officials and former civil servants.

He was speaking at the official opening of the first meeting of the fifth session of Malaysia’s 13th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur.

He said although only a handful were involved in such activities, it had eroded the people’s trust in the government. “As such I welcome the move to bring those involved to justice,” he said. “The people must also give support by not being involved as the ones who offer bribery or possess unauthorised classified documents.”

The king was welcomed by Prime Minister Najib Razak and Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the ceremony. Malaysia’s parliament – the Dewan Rakyat – will sit for 20 days until Apr 6 while the upper house Dewan Negara will sit for nine days from Apr 17 until Apr 27.

