Moon Jae In sworn in as South Korea’s new president

South Korea’s new president Moon Jae In was sworn in on Wednesday (May 10), just a day after a landslide election victory.

Moon took the oath of office in a simple ceremony in the domed rotunda hall of the parliament building, a day after his liberal Democratic Party’s decisive victory in a snap election called to find a replacement for Park Geun-hye, who was ousted in March over a corruption scandal.

“I do solemnly swear before the people that I will faithfully execute the duties of the President,” Moon declared before legislators in the National Assembly building in Seoul.

In his comments soon after, he said he was prepared to visit North Korea and was ready to negotiate with China and the United States over a controversial anti-missile defence system. He also pledged to be a warm president and someone who would be a “friend” in difficult times.

#Southkorean President MoonJaein says if needed he can go to #US, #Japan, #China and even #Pyongyang. He made remarks after being sworn in. — LIM Yun Suk (@yunsukCNA) May 10, 2017

#MoonJaein says he will be a warm president, someone who will be a friend in times of difficulties in #Southkorea. pic.twitter.com/oTEI5tIBFb — LIM Yun Suk (@yunsukCNA) May 10, 2017

Moon begins his term in office facing multiple challenges from the aftermath of a huge corruption scandal to tensions with the North.