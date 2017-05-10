FLASH NEWS Narada channel CEO Mathew Samuel summoned by CBI in the Narada scam Tamil Nadu: Most buses still off roads as transport unions’ strike enters third day Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew detained, searched in London over ‘security threats’ Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukerjea’s residence is being raided by CBI, reports We want the Tamil Nadu Assembly to be convened immediately to discuss serious issues like workers’ strike and NEET, says MK Stalin CBI probing FIPB clearance given by former Finance Minister Senior IAS officer arrested by Lokayukta Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Janthakal mining case Muslims are practicing Triple Talaq for last 1,400 years & it’s a matter of faith: All India Muslim Personal Law Board to SC I-T Dept conducts raids,surveys at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon on charges of benami land deals worth 1,000 cr involving Lalu Prasad CBI raids on at 17 locations across India

International


Moon Jae In sworn in as South Korea’s new president

channelnewsasia.com
May 10, 2017

South Korea’s new president Moon Jae In was sworn in on Wednesday (May 10), just a day after a landslide election victory.

Moon took the oath of office in a simple ceremony in the domed rotunda hall of the parliament building, a day after his liberal Democratic Party’s decisive victory in a snap election called to find a replacement for Park Geun-hye, who was ousted in March over a corruption scandal.

“I do solemnly swear before the people that I will faithfully execute the duties of the President,” Moon declared before legislators in the National Assembly building in Seoul.

In his comments soon after, he said he was prepared to visit North Korea and was ready to negotiate with China and the United States over a controversial anti-missile defence system. He also pledged to be a warm president and someone who would be a “friend” in difficult times.

Moon begins his term in office facing multiple challenges from the aftermath of a huge corruption scandal to tensions with the North.

