North Korea marks foundation of military with huge live-fire drill amid flurry of U.S. activity

BY JESSE JOHNSON

North Korea marked the 85th anniversary of the founding of its armed forces Tuesday with a large-scale firing drill after a flurry of activity by the United States as Washington worked to deter Pyongyang from conducting another nuclear or missile test.

International concern has grown that the country is preparing for its sixth atomic test or a major missile launch.

Speaking to a gathering of United Nations Security Council ambassadors in Washington on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump pushed for more pressure on the North, saying that maintaining the status quo was “unacceptable” and the council should take action to tighten the screws on Pyongyang with additional sanctions.

Trump said the North “is a real threat to the world, whether we want to talk about it or not.”

“People have put blindfolds on for decades, and now it’s time to solve the problem,” he added.

The White House also confirmed reports that it would host a briefing Wednesday on the North Korean nuclear issue for all 100 U.S. senators. Press secretary Sean Spicer said the briefing would be delivered by four top administration officials: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford.

While administration officials often travel to Capitol Hill to speak with Congress about policy issues, it is rare for the entire Senate to visit the White House.

Earlier Monday, Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, threatened military strikes on the North if its leader, Kim Jong Un, orders attacks on any military base in the U.S. or in allied countries, or tests a long-range missile.

“We’re not going to do anything unless he gives us a reason to do something. So our goal is not to start a fight,” Haley said on NBC’s “Today” when asked if the U.S. is seriously considering a preemptive strike against the North.

However, when pressed on what would prompt a U.S. military response, Haley appeared to draw a line in the sand.

“If you see him attack a military base, if you see some sort of intercontinental ballistic missile. Then obviously we’re going to do that,” she said.

“But right now, we’re saying, ‘Don’t test, don’t use nuclear missiles, don’t try and do any more actions’ and I think he’s understanding that,” she added.

On Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency, citing an unidentified South Korean government source, said North Korea’s military carried out large-scale, live-fire drills in areas around the city of Wonsan on the North’s east coast to mark the anniversary.

It said the drill, which involved 300-400 artillery guns and was overseen by Kim, was thought to be the largest ever.

Some observers had anticipated the regime would test an atomic bomb on the occasion.

North Korea has kicked its weapons programs into overdrive over the last 16 months, conducting two nuclear blasts and a spate of new missile tests.

In one particularly worrisome development for Japan, the North conducted a near-simultaneous launch of four extended-range Scud missiles in March as a rehearsal for striking U.S. military bases in the country.

Experts who analyzed photographs of the drill told The Japan Times that the hypothetical target of those test-launches appeared to be U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture — meant as a simulated nuclear attack on the base. The exercise showed the North’s first explicit intent to attack U.S. Forces in Japan, they said.

In the event of conflict on the Korean Peninsula, U.S. troops and equipment from Iwakuni would likely be among the first deployed.

Also Monday, the U.S. State Department announced that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will chair a special meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday to discuss North Korea.

That meeting is widely seen as an effort to drum up support for increased pressure on the North.

“The DPRK poses one of the gravest threats to international peace and security through its pursuit of nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles, and other weapons of mass destruction as well as its other prohibited activities,” the State Department said in a statement.

“The meeting will give Security Council members an opportunity to discuss ways to maximize the impact of existing Security Council measures and show their resolve to respond to further provocations with appropriate new measures.”

State Department acting spokesman Mark Toner said that Friday’s meeting as well Trump’s meeting with U.N. Security Council member ambassadors underscored the mounting concerns about the North’s nuclear and missile programs.

If the North were to master the technology necessary to mount a nuclear weapon on a ballistic missile, that would be a “game changer,” Toner said.

“What the Secretary is going to be looking at and conveying to the other members of the Security Council on Friday … is that there are already very strong sanctions in place against North Korea and it is incumbent on every member of the U.N. to carry out there to enforce those sanctions to the utmost,” Toner said.

“And by doing that, we believe that we can significantly augment the pressure that North Korea,” he said.