‘Sensitive’ military radar equipment goes missing from Johor port: Reports

A shipment of sensitive high-tech military radar equipment worth millions of ringgit have gone missing from Johor’s Port of Tanjung Pelepas, according to local media reports on Thursday (Jun 29).

The radar equipment had been detained by Malaysian customs officials shortly after the consignment arrived from Australia last month, as it did not have the necessary permit, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The items, which were stored in one container, were supposed to be shipped to the Netherlands via Johor but did not have the necessary permits, which led to the unexpected detention.

According to The Star, Nusajaya police confirmed that a report had been made. A senior official from Malaysia’s Customs Department was also quoted as saying that an internal investigation was being carried out to find out how the equipment went missing.

All military equipment being shipped out of, or in transit at any Malaysian port, requires a special permit from the ministry of international trade and industry.

The Star quoted a source saying that no such permit was produced when requested by customs officials. The classified material was discovered to have gone missing during a recent audit check.

According to The Star, authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the consignment could have been loaded onto another vessel and shipped off to the Netherlands discreetly to avoid further problems.