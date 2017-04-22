Separation: A Malaysian suicide bomber’s will keeps his family from returning home

By Amy Chew

KUALA LUMPUR: On a cold Syrian winter on Dec 29, 2015, Malaysian Mohd Amirul Ahmad Rahim, 26, strapped explosives onto his body, got into a car and drove towards the frontline in Raqqa, the de facto capital of Islamic State (IS) where clashes were taking place between the militants and a group of Kurdish and Arab fighters.

With each minute, he moved further and further from his four-month-old firstborn son and his wife who was pregnant with his second son. With each minute, the birth of his second son drew closer and closer even as his own life headed towards its end.

When he reached the frontline, Amirul detonated the bombs which tore his limbs apart, killing him and 21 Kurdish fighters. Before driving to his end, Amirul wrote a letter to his wife, decreeing that his son and his yet-to-be-born child remain in Syria to carry on his fight to defend IS.

“Amirul wrote a will before he died, saying that he wanted his sons to remain in Syria to carry on his fight (for IS),” his father-in-law, a businessman who declined to be named, told Channel NewsAsia.

DESTINY DECIDED

Today, the two toddlers aged three and one, are living in Syria despite the constant threat of air strikes from a Western-led coalition and the military of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a civil war that has killed more than 400,000 people.

Though they will never see their father again, his hold over their lives is absolute – he had decided their destiny long before they could speak their first words – that is to fight for IS.

“This is Amirul’s belief and his cause, fighting for IS. There is nothing we can do about it,” said the businessman, adding that his own daughter also shared the same belief. “I believe Amirul’s request for his sons to remain in Syria is one of the reasons why my daughter has chosen to remain there,” said the businessman.

The two toddlers are among the 17 children out of a total of 57 Malaysians who are currently in Syria. Another 30 Malaysians, including Amirul, have been killed fighting for IS in Syria and Iraq since 2013. Of that number, seven died as suicide bombers, according to Malaysian police.

Asked whether his grandchildren were sent to IS’ schools for children where they are trained to become fighters known as the “Cubs of the Caliphate”, which have been featured in the militant group’s videos, he said “no”.

In November 2016, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said about 300 child soldiers from IS were killed while fighting in Mosul, Iraq, where the Iraqi military has launched a ground offensive to retake the city from the militant group.

Asked whether he would like to see his grandchildren, he replied: “Of course. What grandparent wouldn’t want to see his grandchildren?”

‘MANY MALAYSIANS SIGNED UP TO BECOME SUICIDE BOMBERS’

Little is known about what motivated Amirul to leave Malaysia with his young wife for Syria in October 2014.

“Amirul had volunteered to become a suicide bomber. No one forced him to do it,” said the businessman.

“According to my daughter, many Malaysians signed up to become a suicide bomber. The queue is very long,” he added.

Amirul’s father-in-law had no inkling his family was leaving home for Syria when they left on October 2014.

“One day, I got a call from them saying they were in Turkey on the way to Syria. That was it,” said the businessman. “If I had known, I would have stopped my daughter. If he (Amirul) wanted to go to Syria to fight, he didn’t need to bring my daughter along with him.”

He described Amirul, who hails from the state of Terengganu – where the people are known for their warmth and hospitality – as a soft-spoken, well-behaved young man with good manners. “He was a well-behaved young man. He worked as a technician.”

MAJORITY OF MALAYSIAN MALE ISLAMIC STATE MEMBERS IN SYRIA REPORTEDLY DEAD

Amirul’s wife offers a glimpse into the life of Malaysian IS members in Syria in her monthly conversations with her father via WhatsApp. “She would WhatsApp me and I would call her back immediately to speak to her. The internet connection in Syria is good. My WhatsApp calls to her are very clear,” said the businessman.

His daughter graduated from university as a medical lab technician and for a while, underwent training to be an anaesthetist at a hospital in Raqqa.

According to her, many Malaysian men who went to Syria to join IS have been killed in various battles as the group comes under pressure from air strikes and ground troops in Syria and Iraq, leaving behind their wives.

“My daughter said most of the Malaysians who are now in Syria are women as many of their husbands have died in various battles,” said the businessman.

IS MEMBER MUHAMMAD WANNDY ALIVE AND WELL

One Malaysian IS member who remains alive and well is Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, who has been designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (STGT) by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Malaysian and US authorities say Wanndy is an IS operative who recruits and facilitates the travel of extremists to Syria to fight for the militant group. Wanndy claimed responsibility on behalf of IS for a Jun 28, 2016 grenade attack on a nightclub in Puchong, Selangor, in which eight people were wounded.

According to Amirul’s wife, Wanndy does not do much in Syria.

“My daughter said he mostly works as a guard and is not a fighter. His reputation on the Internet is much bigger than what he actually does in Syria,” said the businessman. Last year, Amirul’s wife remarried an IS member from Egypt. “He (the Egyptian) does the accounts for IS. He is not a fighter.”

IS ISLAMIC STATE MOVING ITS CAPITAL FROM RAQQA TO MAYADIN?

His daughter moved from Raqqa to a neighbouring city of Mayadin in Deir ez-Zor sometime last year. “She said the situation is fine and calm in Mayadin. They have enough to eat, the facilities are fine,” said the businessman.

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an Arab-Kurdish alliance supported by US-led coalition air strikes and special forces advisers, launched a campaign against Raqqa last November.

The International Center for the Study of Violent Extremism (ICSVE) said in an Apr 3 report that recently obtained information indicates a large number of leading foreign and local (Syrians and Iraqis) members of IS and their families were moved to the city of Mayadin and towns in close vicinity of Raqqa.

Even as Amirul’s father-in-law worries for his daughter’s safety, he appears to accept the fact that she is not coming home. “I believe she won’t be coming home. She told me she is happy living in Syria,” said the businessman.

“I always pray for the best for her and her children. I accept the realities with an open heart,” he said.