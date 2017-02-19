FLASH NEWS Delhi water tanker scam probe: Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary joins the ACB’s probe into the scam Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani leads Forbes list of ‘Global Game Changers’ Fresh Income Tax raid at Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar’s residence in Pudukkottai District IAS officer found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hazratganj area of Lucknow Pune beat Mumbai to qualify for IPL 2017 final Massive database of 56 crore passwords discovered online Anas breaks 400m national record, qualifies for world c’ship UP village panchayat orders rape victim to marry her rapist

US-China relationship key to stability of APAC region: Ng Eng Hen

channelnewsasia.com
February 19, 2017

How the US and China engage with each other and Asian countries will be key to the stability of the Asia Pacific (APAC) region comprising East Asia, the Korean Peninsula and ASEAN, Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Sunday (Feb 19).

Speaking at the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Germany, Dr Ng said that with a new US administration at the helm, it was “particularly important” for both the US and China to articulate their foreign policy objectives towards Asia.

The minister said a pertinent question would be how the continued US presence and influence in the APAC region would be legitimised under current US president Donald Trump’s “America first” policy, which pledges to make policy decisions to benefit American workers and American families.

“If US foreign policy, de facto is predominantly anti-China, I think it will be a frustrating decade for many of us in ASEAN and in Asia. Similarly for China, if its efforts are viewed as means to usurp US as the resident Pacific power. Countries will de facto have to choose sides and be put into lose-win situations,” he said.

However, if both countries grounded their foreign policy on a “transactional basis” – with the US providing the security umbrella in exchange for trading privileges or commercial gains, and China bartering security considerations with countries that need access to Chinese markets – it could start trading and even security blocs, the minister said.

Dr Ng said it was not in doubt that the US would be able to continue its presence and influence in the Pacific as a military power.

“But this military prowess while necessary is insufficient for continued stability and progress in Asia,” he added.

Similarly, the Defence Minister said that as a rising power China had to articulate its inclusive vision for Asia and beyond.

“That vision will realistically serve China’s interests but not exclusively, and must also provide other countries the assurance of clear common and acceptable rules around which countries can evolve a new order.”

In these “uncertain times”, Dr Ng said, existing platforms such as the ASEAN Regional Forum, East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus will need to play productive roles to promote a better understanding with US, China and other countries.

