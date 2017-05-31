08 Aug 2017, Edition - 756, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Rupee firms up 5 paise to 63.75 against the US dollar
  • After Kerala HC quashes life ban, Sreesanth hopes to be a part of 2019 World Cup
  • SC dismisses PIL to make yoga compulsory in schools
  • Google has fired an employee who wrote an internal memo that ascribed gender inequality
  • Jose Mourinho desires to bring Gareth Bale to Old Trafford
International

Video: Massive Water Pipe Explosion Destroys Cars, Smashes Windows

ndtv.com
May 31, 2017

The CCTV footage shows the road shaking ominously followed by a blast and a shower of sludge. Luckily, no one was hurt.

On a quiet Monday afternoon, the ground beneath a street in Ukrainian capital Kiev trembled. Perhaps as a sign of things to come. Before anyone could make sense of what was happening, an underground water pipe dramatically burst. The massive explosion was caught on surveillance camera.

The CCTV footage shows the road shaking ominously followed by a blast and a shower of sludge.

The surveillance video shows a woman, on her phone, walking on a pavement close to the site of the blast. It’s not clear what happened to her as the camera blacks out.

Footage from a CCTV camera placed further away shows a street being flooded with muddy water as a shocked resident comes out to see what has happened.

Versions of the video quickly made it to several social media platforms.



Think before you step into a fish spa
May 05, 2017

Post pedicure from a renowned salon, the infection I contracted had left me back almost with OCD like symptoms towards visiting salons for beauty treatments of any kind since four ...

Sculpting your Body with Asans -I
May 05, 2017

People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...

5 Easy Chair Yoga Poses You Can Do Anywhere
May 05, 2017

Yoga is an age old Indian discipline which is not only used to reduce stress and gain mental peace but also to get fit. It helps improve blood circulation, reduces blood pressure a...

