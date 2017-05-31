Video: Massive Water Pipe Explosion Destroys Cars, Smashes Windows

The CCTV footage shows the road shaking ominously followed by a blast and a shower of sludge. Luckily, no one was hurt.

On a quiet Monday afternoon, the ground beneath a street in Ukrainian capital Kiev trembled. Perhaps as a sign of things to come. Before anyone could make sense of what was happening, an underground water pipe dramatically burst. The massive explosion was caught on surveillance camera.

The surveillance video shows a woman, on her phone, walking on a pavement close to the site of the blast. It’s not clear what happened to her as the camera blacks out.

Footage from a CCTV camera placed further away shows a street being flooded with muddy water as a shocked resident comes out to see what has happened.

Versions of the video quickly made it to several social media platforms.