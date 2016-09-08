Zika strain in Singapore similar to ones in SE Asia since 1960s: MOH, A*STAR

The Zika virus strains found in the two locally transmitted cases from the Sims Drive-Aljunied Crescent cluster were not recently imported from South America. Rather, these strains have sequences similar to those which have been circulating in Southeast Asia since the 1960s, before they spread to French Polynesia in 2013 and subsequently to Brazil in 2015.

This analysis was according to the sequencing study conducted by the Ministry of Health’s National Public Health Laboratory and A*STAR’s Bioinformatics Institute, with the findings revealed on Thursday (Sep 8).

“The analysis of the virus found in two locally transmitted cases shows it belongs to the Asian lineage and likely evolved from a strain that was already circulating in Southeast Asia,” they said in the press release.

“Currently there is no evidence from existing studies and from this sequence to indicate whether the differences between these strains and the South American virus correlate with differences in severity or type of disease.”

They added that correlation of virus strains with specific clinical manifestations will take long-term, careful epidemological studies as well as experimental studies in research laboratories.

“Knowing the range and distribution of virus strains would also be helpful in future testing of vaccines and various treatment strategies,” they said.

Eight new cases of locally transmitted Zika were confirmed on Wednesday (Sep 7), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Singapore to 283, according to MOH.