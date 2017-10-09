Charges against Amit Shah’s son baseless: Ananthkumar

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananthakumar on Monday hit out at the Congress for levelling corruption charges against BJP President Amit Shah’s son without any evidence.

“The allegations are baseless. Jay Amit Shah’s decision to approach the courts to prove his innocence shows that he is honest,” Ananthkumar told reporters here.

“The party has already issued a clarification on this,” he added.

The Minister urged Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to come out clear on 2G and procurement of helicopters.

Ananthkumar, on his way to Kerala to participate in Janarakshana yatra, aimed at protecting people from the ruling CPI-M, said the law and order situation has deteriorated in that State.

“RSS activists are being continuously attacked and murdered by the ruling party cadres there. The main aim of the yatra is to highlight the atrocities of CPI-M against the people,” he said.