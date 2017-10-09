Driver’s sloppiness costs pedestrian dear

Kochi: Negligence of a state transport corporation bus driver resulted in a person losing his four fingers in Thrissur.
The incident occurred when an Ernakulam-bound low floor air-conditioned bus moved driverless as the driver had disembarked without applying the emergency brake, leaving the vehicle to move.
The bus hit an electric post near which the victim Ramachandran, 45, was standing. He was rushed to Thrissur Medical College where he was given emergency treatment.
Four autorickshaws were damaged in the accident.
Police have booked the driver.
An AC low-floor bus had crushed to death two visually challenged sportspersons after the bus jumped the stopping point at Thrissur bus stand in 2015.
