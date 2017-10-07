Health Department suspends two doctors

The Health Department suspended two Government for their alleged negligence in attending to a five-year-old rape victim in Patthanamthitta.

The gynecologists – Dr Lekha Madhav and Dr. M.C. Ganga – of Kozhencherry District Hospital have been suspended for wasting about six hours in attending the child, who was sexually assaulted by her neighbour while she was getting back from school.

Aggrieved parents, with the help of panchayat members, lodged a complaint with the Health Minister, District Collector and District Medical Officer.

In their report, the Collector and DMO said that the hospital had in fact erred in immediately attending to child.

The police have sought permission to book the doctors under Sections 166 A and B of Indian Penal Code.