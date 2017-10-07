07 Oct 2017, Edition - 816, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Jammu & Kashmir: CRPF party fired upon by a terrorist in Anantnag; one security official injured
  • Sasikala leaves from her residence to meet her ailing husband in Global Health City
  • Hyderabad: 75-year-old man’s body lay at his daughter’s flat in LB Nagar for over 30 days
  • PM Modi inaugurates a bridge between Okha and Bet Dwarka in Gujarat
  • Income Tax Department is conducting searches at about 50 locations on a leading auto manufacturing company
  • Yesvantpur-Kannur Express catches fire near Coimbatore
Health Department suspends two doctors

October 7, 2017

The Health Department suspended two Government for their alleged negligence in attending to a five-year-old rape victim in Patthanamthitta.

The gynecologists – Dr Lekha Madhav and Dr. M.C. Ganga – of Kozhencherry District Hospital have been suspended for wasting about six hours in attending the child, who was sexually assaulted by her neighbour while she was getting back from school.

Aggrieved parents, with the help of panchayat members, lodged a complaint with the Health Minister, District Collector and District Medical Officer.

In their report, the Collector and DMO said that the hospital had in fact erred in immediately attending to child.

The police have sought permission to book the doctors under Sections 166 A and B of Indian Penal Code.

