  • After Amit Shah, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to lead anti-Left march in Delhi today
  • 4 Dera followers arrested from Sirsa for August 25th violence
  • Kamal Haasan praises Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for appointing non-Brahmin priests
  • Gujarat High Court to announce verdict in the Godhra train burning case today
  • Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh claims CBI did not conduct his potency test
  • No firecrackers to be sold during Diwali this year in Delhi NCR, Supreme Court bans their sale for 2017
Kerala News

Kerala CM gets Kamal’s pat for posting non-brahmin priests

Covai Post Network
October 9, 2017

Kochi: Thespian Kamal Haasan has saluted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for appointing 36 non-brahmin’s as priests in temples.

Kamal in his Twitter message said the guts shown by Pinarayi in taking such a daring decision is commendable.

He praised Travancore Devaswom Board and said social reformer Periyar’s dream has fructified.

