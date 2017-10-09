Kerala CM gets Kamal’s pat for posting non-brahmin priests

Kochi: Thespian Kamal Haasan has saluted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for appointing 36 non-brahmin’s as priests in temples.

Kamal in his Twitter message said the guts shown by Pinarayi in taking such a daring decision is commendable.

திருவாங்கூர் தேவஸ்தானத்தில் பிராமணர் அல்லாத அர்சகர்கள் நியமனம். நன்றி கேரள முதல்வருக்கும் தேவஸ்தானத்துக்கும். வைக்கம் வீரர்க்கு வணக்கம். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 9, 2017

He praised Travancore Devaswom Board and said social reformer Periyar’s dream has fructified.