Kerala Govt creates history by appointing first Dalit temple priest

The Left Democratic Front Government in Kerala has earned a rightful place in the socialscape through the appointment of a Dalit priest at the Manappuram Siva temple near here.

Situated in the remote village of Valanjavattom off Tiruvalla-Kayankulam road in Patthanamthitta district where the famous hill shrine of Sabarimala that welcomes pilgrims irrespective of religion, is situated, the small temple was made the testing ground to initiate 22-year-old Yedhu Krishna into the world of priesthood in government-owned temples.

The decision was welcomed by one and all with the Hindu Aikya Vedhi according him a warm reception.Priests from other backward communities have been appointed as priests for the last 10 years.

Asked about his reaction, Yedu told The Covai Post that he had got selected vying with all others. Coming fourth in the Public Service Commission examination is really satisfying.

Six other Dalits had appeared for the examination and he does not know whether they have managed to get through.He admits that he was not hopeful of getting the job and would have continued to serve a private temple at Paravur near Ernakulam in Kochi.

Yedu has been into performing pujas since the age of 15. He learnt tantras for about a decade. Sanskrit has always been a passion and he was planning to complete his post-graduation in that language. He said he was also keen to do research to unearth more about religion and tantras.Yedu says his parents have been overwhelmed by his appointment. His elder brother is into a different field.