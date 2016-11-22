7 health benefits of Pumpkin seeds

How many of us know the nutritional values of pumpkins,leave alone pumpkin seeds? We often tend to overlook the small-nothings inside, not knowing the wondrous things that they are. The phrase ‘nothing is so big or small’ is apt for pumpkin seeds, a phenomenal health food with a wide variety of nutrients ranging from magnesium to copper, zinc to protein. We are not talking exotic here, it will not make a hole in your pocket, but it packs a nutritional punch that is lip-smacking and healthy.

Chef YatinWadker from Rainforest Resto-Bar outlines the benefits of pumpkin seeds along with a couple of recipes, while Dr MukutBhowmik, Saathii, Chennai, explains in medical terms.

Seven wonders:

1. For a good heart: The seeds contain nearly half of the recommended daily amount of magnesium, half bowl,which is essential for your heart formation and maintenance. It prevents yourblood pressure going high and averts sudden cardiac arrest, heart attack, and stroke. “Pumpkin seeds, rich in healthy fats, antioxidants and fibers, may provide benefits for heart and liver, particularly when mixed with flax seeds,” says Dr Bhowmik.

2. Improves immune system: A rich source of zinc, pumpkin seeds help to regulate the immune system and decrease the risk of viral infections like cold and flu, chronic fatigue, depression, among others.“Pumpkin seeds have long been valued as a source of the mineral zinc and the World Health Organization recommends their consumption as a good way of obtaining this nutrient,” statesDr Bhowmik.

3. Maintains prostate health: Pumpkin seeds are considered an important natural food for men’s health due to theirhigh zinc content, which is important for prostate health.“Pumpkin seeds are high in zinc content, which is important for prostate health (where it is found in the highest concentrations in the body), and also because pumpkin seed extracts and oils may play a role in treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH, or enlarged prostate).”

4. Reduces risk of diabetes:Pumpkin seeds help in preventing diabetic complications by decreasing oxidative stress. “Recent studies on laboratory animals have shown the ability of ground pumpkin seeds, pumpkin seed extracts, and pumpkin seed oil to improve insulin regulation in diabetic animals and to prevent some unwanted consequences of diabetes on kidney functions.”

5. Regulates sleep: Having pumpkin seeds before sleep, along with some fruits, is highly beneficial as it provides your body the tryptophan needed for your melatonin and serotonin production to help promote a restful night’s sleep.

6. High in antioxidants:Pumpkin seeds contain antioxidants like carotenoids and vitamin (4, 5, and 6). Consuming pumpkin seedscan help protect against many different diseases and reduce inflammation. “Research tells us that they also contain plant compounds known as phytosterols and free-radical scavenging antioxidants, which can give your health an added boost.”

7. Link to reduced risk of certain cancers: Pumpkin seeds reduce the risk of stomach, breast, lung, prostate and colon cancers. Consuming pumpkin seeds plays a key role in the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.

Roasted pumpkin seed pesto sauce

– Roasted pumpkin seeds 30 gms

– Basil leaves 30 gms

– Olive oil 30 ml

– Parmesan cheese 30 gms

– Garlic 15 gms

– Salt to taste

– Spaghetti 200 gms

Method

Coarsely blend pumpkin seeds, basil leaves, olive oil, Parmesan cheese and garlic. Keep aside. Now boil the spaghetti and mix the prepared pesto sauce. Adjust seasonings and serve hot garnished with some Parmesan cheese and roasted pumpkin seeds. You can also use this pesto sauce in sandwiches and salads as a healthy alternative.

Fresh green salad with pumpkin seeds

– Pumpkin seeds 30 gms

– Cucumbers 50 gms

– Tomatoes 50 gms

– Bell peppers 50 gms

– Carrots 30 gms

– Zucchini 30 gms

– Iceberg lettuce 50 gms

– Olives 15 gms

– Feta cheese 30 gms

– French dressing 50 ml

– Salt

– Crushed black peppercorns

– Red chilli flakes

Method

Cut vegetables into dices and toss them up with French dressing. Adjust seasonings and chilli flakes as per taste. Serve cold topped with feta cheese and pumpkin seeds.