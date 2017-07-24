24 Jul 2017, Edition - 741, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Fire breaks out in Lok Nayak Bhawan
  • Supreme Court passes orders restraining N.Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah from attending BCCI
  • Govt launches ‘SHE-box’ portal for sexual harassment
  • Special CBI court gives death sentence to Surender Koli and Maninder Singh Pandher, convicted in Nithari killings
  • Actor Dileep’s bail plea has been rejected by Kerala HC
  • Apple has appointed Deirdre O’Brien as Vice President
  • Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists arrested by Security forces in Bijapur
  • S Korea seeks ‘complete denuclearisation’ of N Korea by 2020
  • Less than 1 doctor per 1,000 people in India: Govt
Kitchen Corner

Tandoori Lamb Chops Recipe

food.ndtv.com
July 24, 2017

Chef: Prem K Pogakula

Lamb chops marinated in strained yogurt and flavoursome masalas. Cooked till tender, this dish is a complete delight.

Ingredients Of Tandoori Lamb Chops

175 gm hung yogurt
12 gm cumin powder
25 gm garam masala
20 gm coriander powder
20 gm turmeric powder
25 gm chili powder
Salt to taste
Lemon juice
40 gm ginger and garlic paste
12 lamb chops (one bone on)

How to Make Tandoori Lamb Chops

Apply salt and ginger & garlic to lamb chops and keep aside for 20 min.Take a bowl and make marinade with rest of the ingredients.Apply marinade to the chops and leave the bowl covered for another 30-60 min.Arrange lamb chops in the skewers and cook in the pre-heated tandoor till tender.Once chops are cooked and have nice charred texture on top, remove from tandoor.Garish with fresh coriander leaves; serve hot with mint chutney and onion rings.

Key Ingredients: hung curd, red chilli, garam masala, coriander powder, cumin seeds, turmeric, salt, lemon juice, ginger, garlic, lamb meat

