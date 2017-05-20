07 Jun 2017, Edition - 694, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Presidential Polls on 17th July, counting on 20th July: Chief Election Commissioner
  • Arun Yadav, Congress Leader speaks to CNN-News18 on Mandsaur top cop says, ‘Cops fired on Farmers’
  • Mandsaur top cop says, ‘Cops fired on Farmers’
  • A Burmese military aircraft reportedly carrying more than 100 people has gone missing, officials say
  • Rahul Gandhi is a worried man. His cause of worry is an angry senior member of the Congress’ Gujarat unit
  • Central problem in J&K is cross-border terrorism, & Pak’s use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy:India at Human Right’s Council
  • MIRACULOUS ESCAPE CAUGHT ON CAMERA — Girl run over by train, escapes unhurt
  • One attacker has reportedly blown himself up in Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in southern Tehran, Iran
  • Three attackers inside Iran’s Parliament in Tehran; 2 people have been injured
  • Curfew imposed in Mandsaur after firing on farmers; Internet services suspended
Kitchen Corner

Ammama’s Adupangarai- Pudina karuvepilai chutney

Uma Ram
May 20, 2017
Ingredients:

Karuvepilai (Curry leaves) – 3 handfuls
Pudina(Mint leaves) – 1 handful
Urad daal – ½ cup
Channa daal – 1 tbsp
Garlic pods 3-4
Green chillies – 10 ( if small)slit
Coconut finely chopped – ½ cup
Tamarind – 1 big lemon size
Gingely oil(Sesame oil) – 2 tbsps
Rock salt – As required

Wash and clean the greens and chillies. Heat oil in a pan and fry the tamarind, garlic and then daals till golden brown. Now add split chillies and then fry the chopped coconut till golden brown. Now add the greens and salt and saute till soft and brown. Wet grind into a coarse chutney, so that the crunchiness of the daal is felt.

Nutritional facts of curry leaves:

*Curry leaves are a rich source of carbohydrates, energy, fiber, calcium, phosphorous, iron, magnesium, copper and minerals.

*It also contains various vitamins like nicotinic acid and vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin E, antioxidants, plant sterols, amino acids, glycosides and flavonoids.

*Health benefits of curry leaves for good digestion along with their aromatic flavor are the reasons for popularity of curry leaves usage in food.

*Curry leaves help lower the levels of bad cholesterol in the body. Curry leaves aid in weight loss, which removes extra pressure from the heart. The antioxidants present in curry leaves are beneficial in keeping the heart healthy.

*Curry leaves are an excellent source of iron and its consumption can help people who suffer from anemia.

*Another benefit of curry leaves in anemia is that they are also a good source of folic acid, which aids the body in absorbing iron. Without adequate folic acid in the body, the iron is excreted from the body without proper absorption.

*They are useful in eye problems such as cataract. Rich in vitamin A; curry leaves protect the eyes, keep the retina healthy and prevent vision loss.

*Eating curry leaves can keep your liver healthy. They are beneficial in liver conditions such as cirrhosis. Curry leaves also protects the liver from various infections.

*Application of curry leaves helps in treating bruises and burns as well as rashes and insect bites. The high content of antioxidants and vitamin C also helps to keep the skin supple and young.

*Curry leaves are excellent for source of nutrients for hair growth. Regular consumption of curry leaves strengthens hair, cures dandruff and prevents premature graying of hair.

Happy Meal !

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author’s own.

(The author of the column is Uma Ram, freelance writer from Coimbatore)

