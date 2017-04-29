FLASH NEWS Crucial meeting underway at O. Panneerselvam’s residence in Chennai. Possible discussion on Panneerselvam-Palaniswami merger Jayalalithaa’s driver found dead in Tamil Nadu’s Salem AIADMK Symbol Row: Middleman Sukesh sent to judicial custody till May 12, reports Sensex drops 111.34 points to end at 29,918.40; Nifty falls 38.10 points to 9,304.05 Supreme Court demands FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister Kamaraj for allegedly cheating a realtor to the tune of Rs 30 Lakh FIR against Shilpa Shetty and her husband in cheating case Men should learn to do household work: Sushma Swaraj School in UP asks students to get Yogi Adityanath’s haircut Kapil Dev to get a wax statue at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds 116-yr-old Mexican woman denied bank card for being too old

Kitchen Corner


Ammamma’a Adupangarai-Ragi roti

Uma Ram
April 29, 2017

Ingredients:

Ragi flour -2 cups

Raw rice flour -1/2 cup

Salt

For seasoning:

Channa daal -1 tbsp
Urad daal(whole) -1 tsp
Mustard seeds -1/4 tsp
Asafietida -1/2 tsp
Ginger+garlic+saunf – fine paste – 1tsp
Big onions finely chopped -1 cup
Green chillies finely chopped – 4-5nos
Coriander leaves finely chopped
Curry leaves

*Heat oil in a pan and fry the daals and mustard seeds till golden brown.

*Then add ginger garlic saunf paste and saute till it lets out aroma.

* Add the onions, chillies, coriander and curry leaves with salt and saute till transparent.

*Then add the seasoning to the mixture of ragi and rice flour with little salt and add boiling water to knead into a soft dough.

* Make small balls out of the dough. *Now apply oil on a small piece of plantain leaf.

* Place the ball on it and fold the leaf so as to flatten them into small rotis of around 1/2 cm thickness.
* Now fry the rotis on a tava, by adding little oil just like chappatis.

*Make sure to simmer to aid even cooking by turning over the rotis regularly to avoid burnt rotis.

*This roti is highly nutritious and gives a filling meal.

* With any chutney these rotis give a full some yummy healthy meal. But coconut or garlic chutney make a good combo.

Nutritional facts of Ragi:

Promotes Healthy Eating

Promotes natural weight loss

A good vegan gluten free source of protein

Acts as a good baby food due to its rich nutrient content

Great whole grain source of calcium.

