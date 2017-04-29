Ammamma’a Adupangarai-Ragi roti

Ingredients:

Ragi flour -2 cups

Raw rice flour -1/2 cup

Salt

For seasoning:

Channa daal -1 tbsp

Urad daal(whole) -1 tsp

Mustard seeds -1/4 tsp

Asafietida -1/2 tsp

Ginger+garlic+saunf – fine paste – 1tsp

Big onions finely chopped -1 cup

Green chillies finely chopped – 4-5nos

Coriander leaves finely chopped

Curry leaves

*Heat oil in a pan and fry the daals and mustard seeds till golden brown.

*Then add ginger garlic saunf paste and saute till it lets out aroma.

* Add the onions, chillies, coriander and curry leaves with salt and saute till transparent.

*Then add the seasoning to the mixture of ragi and rice flour with little salt and add boiling water to knead into a soft dough.

* Make small balls out of the dough. *Now apply oil on a small piece of plantain leaf.

* Place the ball on it and fold the leaf so as to flatten them into small rotis of around 1/2 cm thickness.

* Now fry the rotis on a tava, by adding little oil just like chappatis.

*Make sure to simmer to aid even cooking by turning over the rotis regularly to avoid burnt rotis.

*This roti is highly nutritious and gives a filling meal.

* With any chutney these rotis give a full some yummy healthy meal. But coconut or garlic chutney make a good combo.

Nutritional facts of Ragi:

Promotes Healthy Eating

Promotes natural weight loss

A good vegan gluten free source of protein

Acts as a good baby food due to its rich nutrient content

Great whole grain source of calcium.