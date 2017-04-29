Ammamma’a Adupangarai-Ragi roti

Ingredients:
Ragi flour -2 cups
Raw rice flour -1/2 cup
Salt
For seasoning:
Channa daal -1 tbsp
Urad daal(whole) -1 tsp
Mustard seeds -1/4 tsp
Asafietida -1/2 tsp
Ginger+garlic+saunf – fine paste – 1tsp
Big onions finely chopped -1 cup
Green chillies finely chopped – 4-5nos
Coriander leaves finely chopped
Curry leaves
*Heat oil in a pan and fry the daals and mustard seeds till golden brown.
*Then add ginger garlic saunf paste and saute till it lets out aroma.
* Add the onions, chillies, coriander and curry leaves with salt and saute till transparent.
*Then add the seasoning to the mixture of ragi and rice flour with little salt and add boiling water to knead into a soft dough.
* Make small balls out of the dough. *Now apply oil on a small piece of plantain leaf.
* Place the ball on it and fold the leaf so as to flatten them into small rotis of around 1/2 cm thickness.
* Now fry the rotis on a tava, by adding little oil just like chappatis.
*Make sure to simmer to aid even cooking by turning over the rotis regularly to avoid burnt rotis.
*This roti is highly nutritious and gives a filling meal.
* With any chutney these rotis give a full some yummy healthy meal. But coconut or garlic chutney make a good combo.
Nutritional facts of Ragi:
Promotes Healthy Eating
Promotes natural weight loss
A good vegan gluten free source of protein
Acts as a good baby food due to its rich nutrient content
Great whole grain source of calcium.