Ammamma’s Adupangarai

Vallarai keerai – Brahmi greens thuvayal

Ingredients:

– Vallarai keerai – 2 small bunches (1bunch -a handful size)

– Coconut finely chopped – 1/2 cup

– Urad dhaal (whole) – 1/2 cup

– Tamarind -1 lemon size(deseeded)

– Green chillies – 7-8 big ones

– Gingely oil – 3 tbsps

– Rock salt – as required

*Heat gingely oil in a pan and fry tamarind in it.

*When raw smell disappears add urad dhaal in it and saute till light golden brown.

* Now add slit green chillies( whole chillies pop out so slit them) and saute.

*Add the finely chopped coconut and fry till golden brown.

*Now just remove the roots alone from the greens and rinse well.

* Add them with the stem along with rock salt and saute till soft.

*The entire mixture should be almost brown in color now.

* Now grind the mixture just sprinkling little water every now and then into a very course chutney.

*You should be able to make a ball with the chutney. That is the consistency of the dish.

Nutituional facts:

*Vallarai keerai or Brahmi as it is popularly known as, is rich in Nitric acid that helps to increase the memory and concentration power as it is very beneficial for your brain.

*By including vallarai in your diet at least twice a week, you can realize the difference in your memory power.

*Hair fall, premature greying, hair thinning are some of the problems which can be cured by regular intake of vallarai keerai.

*Regular intake of vallarai keerai can be helpful for treating skin disorders like eczema and psoriasis too.

*Stomach related and indigestion problems, diarrhoea etc too can be treated by consuming vallarai keerai.

*Brahmi is good for curing stress and other depression problems.

*Vallarai keerai is good for treating few more problems too like eye irritation, asthma and respiratory problems.

*Including this divine greens in your diet at least twice a week can keep you hale and healthy as Brahmi is considered the medicinal food!