Ammamma’s Adupangarai : Kambu adai

Ingredients:

Batter:

Kambu (pearl millet or bajra) – 2 cups

Idli rice -1/2 cup

Urad daal – 1/2 cup

Fenugreek – 2 tbsps

Salt – to taste

Curd – 1/2 cup

Seasoning:

Gingely oil – 1 tbsp

Gram daal – 1.5 tbsps

Whole urad daal – 1 tbsp

Mustard seeds – 1/2 tsp

Asafoetida – 1/2 tsp

Onions finely chopped – 1 cup

Green chillies 5-6 ( finely chopped)

Coriander leaves – finely chopped ( 2 tbsps)

Curry leaves finely chopped – 1 tsp

Ginger+garlic+saunf paste – 1 tbsp

Soak the ingredients for the batter together for 5-6 hours. Wet grind the mixture into a coarse batter adding little water every now and then. Now heat the oil in a pan and add the daals and mustard seeds and saute till crisp and golden brown. Add the asafoetida powder onions and chillies with salt and saute till transparent. Now add the finely chopped coriander and curry leaves and saute. Add curd and the seasoning to the batter and mix well. Heat a tawa and pour a ladle full of the batter on it and make little adais, i.e, small thick dosai or oothappam like pancakes adding little oil and periodically turning them to avoid burnt or hard adais. Serve hot with coconut chutney or hot tomato chutney.

Nutritional facts of kambu or bajra:

*It has disease fighting phytochemicals, antioxidants, plenty of fibre, folate, iron, magnesium, copper, zinc, vitamins-E and B-complex, thiamine, riboflavin.

* It is rich in phytic acid and niacin that lower cholesterol.

* Being a gluten free grain, it can be easily consumed by people suffering from Gluten Induced Enteropathy or have allergy towards gluten.

*Being rich in fiber content, bajra is good for diabetics, keeping the glucose levels normal, and cure constipation and stomach ulcers, for bleeding piles, epilepsy, insomnia, impotency, high blood pressure, diabetes and tuberculosis.

*This whole grain supports weight loss as the high fiber content leads to a feeling of fullness for a prolonged period of time.

*It is helpful in maintaining cardiovascular health and in acidity problems.