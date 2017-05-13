Ammamma’s Adupangarai : Kambu adai

Ingredients:
Batter:
Kambu (pearl millet or bajra) – 2 cups
Idli rice -1/2 cup
Urad daal – 1/2 cup
Fenugreek – 2 tbsps
Salt – to taste
Curd – 1/2 cup
Seasoning:
Gingely oil – 1 tbsp
Gram daal – 1.5 tbsps
Whole urad daal – 1 tbsp
Mustard seeds – 1/2 tsp
Asafoetida – 1/2 tsp
Onions finely chopped – 1 cup
Green chillies 5-6 ( finely chopped)
Coriander leaves – finely chopped ( 2 tbsps)
Curry leaves finely chopped – 1 tsp
Ginger+garlic+saunf paste – 1 tbsp
Soak the ingredients for the batter together for 5-6 hours. Wet grind the mixture into a coarse batter adding little water every now and then. Now heat the oil in a pan and add the daals and mustard seeds and saute till crisp and golden brown. Add the asafoetida powder onions and chillies with salt and saute till transparent. Now add the finely chopped coriander and curry leaves and saute. Add curd and the seasoning to the batter and mix well. Heat a tawa and pour a ladle full of the batter on it and make little adais, i.e, small thick dosai or oothappam like pancakes adding little oil and periodically turning them to avoid burnt or hard adais. Serve hot with coconut chutney or hot tomato chutney.
Nutritional facts of kambu or bajra:
*It has disease fighting phytochemicals, antioxidants, plenty of fibre, folate, iron, magnesium, copper, zinc, vitamins-E and B-complex, thiamine, riboflavin.
* It is rich in phytic acid and niacin that lower cholesterol.
* Being a gluten free grain, it can be easily consumed by people suffering from Gluten Induced Enteropathy or have allergy towards gluten.
*Being rich in fiber content, bajra is good for diabetics, keeping the glucose levels normal, and cure constipation and stomach ulcers, for bleeding piles, epilepsy, insomnia, impotency, high blood pressure, diabetes and tuberculosis.
*This whole grain supports weight loss as the high fiber content leads to a feeling of fullness for a prolonged period of time.
*It is helpful in maintaining cardiovascular health and in acidity problems.