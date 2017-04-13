FLASH NEWS Giant emerald weighing 360 kg found in Brazil Man United beat Ajax to clinch maiden Europa League title Mumbai ranked world’s 2nd most densely populated city by WEF Age proof not mandatory for Aadhaar enrolment: UIDAI Army free to take decisions in a war-like zone: Jaitley What are you feeding Trump, Pope Francis asks Melania Pope Francis gifts Donald Trump letter on climate change Serena Williams joins the board of SurveyMonkey Mumbai to reclaim underwater British-era plots for road

Kitchen Corner


Ammamma’s Adupangarai – Karupatti Paniyaram

Uma Ram
April 13, 2017

Karupatti Paniyaram

For batter:

* Raw rice – 150 gms
* Boiled rice( idli rice) – 150 gms
* Fenugreek – 2 tsp
* Urad dhaal(black gram) – 75 gms

For syrup:

* Karupatti (palm jaggery) – 250 gms,
* Green cardamom – 7-8 ( powdered)
* Salt – 1 pinch

Soak all the ingredients for the batter overnight. Grind them together into a thick batter. Make a thick syrup of the karupatti, cardamom powder and pinch of salt, just to dissolve the palm jaggery. Strain the syrup and mix it in the batter. Now heat the paniyararam pan and pour the batter into the greased moulds, if iron or earthen cookware or simply pour into the moulds if a non stick cookware. Cover with a lid and turn over when cooked till golden brown and slightly crisp. Yummy sweet karupatti paniyararam is ready to serve.

Nutritional facts:

Urad dhaal – Black gram is a rich source of protein and therefore ideal for overall growth and development of the body as well as in the reinforcement and building of muscle tissue.

Karupatti – Palm jaggery, which is bought in block form, is more nutritious and healthy than regular sugar because it is unrefined, contains no preservatives or synthetic additives, and has minerals such as magnesium, potassium and iron. It helps in increasing RBC count and stabilizes brain chemistry, towards positivity because of the high magnesium content.

Comments 16
I simply want to tell you that I am newbie to blogs and seriously savored your blog site. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely come with good posts. Thanks a bunch for sharing your website page. [Bonuses] - Apr 16, 2017
peixoto bikini http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Tim Gavell] - May 08, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. 论文代写 https://www.assignmentnb.com [论文代写] - May 08, 2017
Thanks a lot for giving everyone an extremely spectacular possiblity to read articles and blog posts from this blog. It really is very kind and also packed with fun for me and my office friends to search your website really thrice every week to read the new guides you have got. Not to mention, I am actually fascinated with all the cool secrets you serve. Certain 1 tips in this posting are in truth the most effective we have all ever had. http://topcookwarebrands.com/wall-mounted-pan-pot-rack-kitchen-utensils-hanger-organizer-lid-holder-39-stainless-steel-15-hooks-multipurpose/ [Gil Tilson] - May 09, 2017
Is it OK to share on Linkedin? Keep up the superb work! http://thehomewarranty.tumblr.com/post/148012924106/augusta-home-warranty-complete-protection [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I were a little bit familiar of this your broadcast provided vibrant clear idea http://www.truckandrvelectronics.com [Rene Oakman] - May 09, 2017
I simply want to mention I am just newbie to blogging and seriously savored your website. Almost certainly I’m likely to bookmark your website . You really have very good well written articles. Thank you for revealing your website. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex] - May 09, 2017
Thanks for the tips you have contributed here. Another thing I would like to express is that computer memory specifications generally rise along with other developments in the technologies. For instance, whenever new generations of cpus are made in the market, there is certainly usually an equivalent increase in the shape demands of all computer memory and hard drive space. This is because the program operated through these cpus will inevitably boost in power to use the new know-how. http://boinc.riojascience.com/team_display.php?teamid=141300 [best flight simulator 2] - May 12, 2017
This post post made me think. I will write something about this on my blog. x http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex] - May 16, 2017
Zune and iPod: Greatest Those people evaluate the Zune to the Touch, but following viewing how slim and remarkably little and mild it is, I acquire it to be a very one of a kind hybrid that combines qualities of both of those the Touch and the Nano. It's Really colorful and magnificent OLED show is marginally smaller than the contact screen, still the player alone feels rather a little bit lesser and lighter. It weighs with regards to 2/3 as substantially, and is substantially lesser in width and top, although staying simply a hair thicker. http://www.myartprints.org [sell art] - May 16, 2017
These are genuinely great ideas in regarding blogging. You have touched some pleasant points here. Keep up the great work! Is it OK to post on Tumblr? Any way, keep up the writing. https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas Home warranty] - May 18, 2017
Shoes provide protection for our ft towards various dangerous germs that can be discovered on dirty streets.|Zappos offers free shipping both ways. Begin searching for web sites that cater to individuals with wide ft. Seasonal revenue and unique vacation offers are fairly common in online shoe shopping.|Take be aware also of transport times particularly if you require the footwear right away. Don't neglect to appear for a coupon code before you location your order! It has free shipping and thirty days return coverage.|Well, in Dubai, there are plenty of online shopping shops. As a outcome, the buyer gets the opportunity to compare wide selection of footwear at one go. Do not be frightened to invest money where it issues.|Once you have a tough idea of what you will be looking for, its now time to visit various shoe stores online. This guarantees that your shoes will usually fit. What's more, there is by no means any rhythm or schedule to it.|You might discover a store that offers low cost at all time if you are lucky. Avoid poorly produced shoes that are heavy on the ft. Red Tape types include shoes, sandals and slippers.|If you do order the incorrect size, it is usually easy to return your footwear and get a various dimension. https://wirisi.com/flats-casual-160921009.html [shoe site] - May 24, 2017
It is also in your passions to make sure that the shopping experience is streamlined in accordance to business requirements.|Marco Tozzi shoes offers the wearer a celeb appear. Think about what you truly need and stick to the strategy. The footwear you select to put on will communicate a lot about your character.|So if you have a US shoe size, you ought to know how to change it. Here you will get wide range of designs and designs in men's footwear. The on-line store will verify your purchase and begin the shipping procedure.|We should do some comparisons among the online shoes shops and find the cheapest footwear. Other than protection, it also spares our feet from getting wounded by walking on rough surfaces.|Confirm their returns policy: The clothes or footwear may not function out. For numerous people, they didn't even care what the shoes really looked like - as lengthy as they fit well.|To buy shoes online has become a typical pattern in Dubai. So just go on-line, and get the designer shoes for yourself and alter the way you appear. They look sporty and informal at the same time.|I find the whole encounter rather exhausting and dispiriting. You might have been shoe buying all your life now, but have you thought if you always get worth for money? It is an easy and hassle totally free method of shopping.|Gone are the times when shoes were used to just include and shield your feet. When you shoes online shoppin, returns or exchanges can be the biggest downside merely because of the inconvenience.|This pattern appears established to continue, particularly with the introduction of low cost codes and provides. He made a modest beginning with shoes that seemed severe, but synonymous with quality.|Ensure that the shoes match nicely and the kid is comfortable wearing them. You should on the web always shield your interests. At initial the high quality of the shoe, top quality shoe will assure you that shoe is sturdy.|You should on the internet usually shield your passions. Ensure that the shoes fit well and the kid is comfortable wearing them. Cost aside, they might not necessarily look great on you.|Before making your buy, always put on each shoes and stroll about. And finally, anybody planning to shoes online shoppin absolutely should shop around for the best deals! This guarantees that your footwear will usually match.|So the world is actually one single shop when it comes to buying on-line and you can shop anyplace you like. But never get carried absent by ads. A guarantee is particularly helpful when you are shoe buying.|So, usually select the 1 that will match with your persona and your dressing fashion. https://wirisi.com/heels-pumps-160925001.html [buy cheap shoes online for men] - May 24, 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQbzU5nOILM [turquoise blue fascinators] - May 25, 2017
http://tattooremovalnews.com/tattoo-removal-the-laser-way/ [Tanner Weigl] - May 25, 2017
Ammamma’s Adupangarai – Karupatti Paniyaram – The Covai Post poker online uang asli http://www.feraripoker.org/ [poker online uang asli] - May 25, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS