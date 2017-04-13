Ammamma’s Adupangarai – Karupatti Paniyaram

Karupatti Paniyaram

For batter:

* Raw rice – 150 gms

* Boiled rice( idli rice) – 150 gms

* Fenugreek – 2 tsp

* Urad dhaal(black gram) – 75 gms

For syrup:

* Karupatti (palm jaggery) – 250 gms,

* Green cardamom – 7-8 ( powdered)

* Salt – 1 pinch

Soak all the ingredients for the batter overnight. Grind them together into a thick batter. Make a thick syrup of the karupatti, cardamom powder and pinch of salt, just to dissolve the palm jaggery. Strain the syrup and mix it in the batter. Now heat the paniyararam pan and pour the batter into the greased moulds, if iron or earthen cookware or simply pour into the moulds if a non stick cookware. Cover with a lid and turn over when cooked till golden brown and slightly crisp. Yummy sweet karupatti paniyararam is ready to serve.

Nutritional facts:

Urad dhaal – Black gram is a rich source of protein and therefore ideal for overall growth and development of the body as well as in the reinforcement and building of muscle tissue.

Karupatti – Palm jaggery, which is bought in block form, is more nutritious and healthy than regular sugar because it is unrefined, contains no preservatives or synthetic additives, and has minerals such as magnesium, potassium and iron. It helps in increasing RBC count and stabilizes brain chemistry, towards positivity because of the high magnesium content.