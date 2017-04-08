FLASH NEWS Nepal media reports Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has resigned The athlete was suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after being caught with meldonium Ford Mustang has become the most popular sportscar in the world with over 150,000 sold in 2016 A special CBI court today granted bail to Satish Pradhan, the sixth accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case Three men arrested over Manchester attack: Police Dubai recruits world’s first robot police officer 23 pilgrims killed as bus falls into river in Uttarakhand Local body wants ₹2.8 cr fine from Bieber concert organiser India’s first underwater tunnel finished ahead of schedule Pakistan ‘assures’ Kulbhushan Jadhav is alive

Kitchen Corner


Ammamma's Adupangarai

Uma Ram
April 8, 2017

Ulundhangali

– Urad dhaal – 3/4 cup
– Raw rice- 1 cup
– Fenugreek – 1tsp
– Salt- 2 pinches

Topping to serve:

– Gingely or sesame oil
– Powdered palm jaggery
– Optional topping – Ghee and brown cane sugar( for children who refuse the palm jaggery sesame oil combo)

*Soak all ingredients together for 3 hours
*Rinse well, strain and dry it on a cotton cloth under sun.
*When rice is crisp, make a fine powder of the mixture.
*Now make a smooth batter of 1 cup of flour with water and a pinch of salt like dosa batter.
*Boil 2 cups of water in a pan.
*Add the batter to the boiling water.
*Keep stirring well till no lumps formed.
*Now when the batter thickens take it off the stove.
*Serve hot with raw gingely oil in a small pit in the middle of the dough, i.e the Kali with powdered palm jaggery mixed in it.
*This can also be prepared by making a syrup of the palm jaggery, straining it and then adding the batter to the boiling syrup with gingely oil and keep stirring till no lumps.
*For children who refuse palm jaggery sesame oil combo, the topping can be melted ghee with brown cane sugar.
*This traditional South Indian recipe of our ancestors is a very nutritious dish rich in iron. It is best suited for teenage girls, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and women in general as it is said to cool down the system and boost immunity and bone strength especially of the pelvic bones.

Nutritional facts:

– Palm jaggery-Rich in iron, Vitamin B complex, ascorbic acid and various mineral salts.

– Sesame or gingely oil – Sesame seed oil can help heart health by preventing atherosclerotic lesions with the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound known as sesamol. Sesame seeds contain anti-cancer compounds including phytic acid, magnesium, and phytosterols. Sesame seeds have the highest phytosterol content of all seeds and nuts.

