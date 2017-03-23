Avocado Chicken Kebabs with Pineapple Salsa

Chef: Kunal Kapur (My Yellow Table)
Get your party started in style with these delectable chicken kebabs with a twist of avocados.
Ingredients
400 gms boneless chicken
3 green chillies
1 medium size ginger
8 garlic cloves
1 avocado
1 tsp shahi jeera
16-20 mint leaves
2 onions
500 gms cheese
1 pineapple
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp black salt
1 tsp roasted cumin
1 tsp pepper powder
100 ml olive oil
Salt
Method
Blend together chicken with chopped green chillies, ginger, garlic, shahi jeera & mint leaves.
Add chopped parmesan cheese & avocado to chicken & mix well.
Take chopped pineapple in another bowl & add chopped onions, green chillies, mint, lemon juice, salt, black salt, roasted cumin & pepper powder, mix well.
Make tikkis of the blended meat mixture and shallow fry it in olive oil.
Sprinkle some pepper powder over it. Garnish with mint leaves & serve hot along with the pineapple salsa.
