Kitchen Corner


Avocado Chicken Kebabs with Pineapple Salsa

food.ndtv.com
March 23, 2017

Chef: Kunal Kapur (My Yellow Table)

Get your party started in style with these delectable chicken kebabs with a twist of avocados.

Ingredients
400 gms boneless chicken
3 green chillies
1 medium size ginger
8 garlic cloves
1 avocado
1 tsp shahi jeera
16-20 mint leaves
2 onions
500 gms cheese
1 pineapple
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp black salt
1 tsp roasted cumin
1 tsp pepper powder
100 ml olive oil
Salt

Method

Blend together chicken with chopped green chillies, ginger, garlic, shahi jeera & mint leaves.

Add chopped parmesan cheese & avocado to chicken & mix well.

Take chopped pineapple in another bowl & add chopped onions, green chillies, mint, lemon juice, salt, black salt, roasted cumin & pepper powder, mix well.

Make tikkis of the blended meat mixture and shallow fry it in olive oil.

Sprinkle some pepper powder over it. Garnish with mint leaves & serve hot along with the pineapple salsa.

Key Ingredients: chicken, green chillies, ginger, garlic, avocado. cumin seeds, shahi jeera, mint leaves, onion, cheese, pineapple, lemon juice, black salt, pepper, black pepper, olive oil, salt

