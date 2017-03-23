Avocado Chicken Kebabs with Pineapple Salsa

Chef: Kunal Kapur (My Yellow Table)

Get your party started in style with these delectable chicken kebabs with a twist of avocados.

Ingredients

400 gms boneless chicken

3 green chillies

1 medium size ginger

8 garlic cloves

1 avocado

1 tsp shahi jeera

16-20 mint leaves

2 onions

500 gms cheese

1 pineapple

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp black salt

1 tsp roasted cumin

1 tsp pepper powder

100 ml olive oil

Salt

Method

Blend together chicken with chopped green chillies, ginger, garlic, shahi jeera & mint leaves.

Add chopped parmesan cheese & avocado to chicken & mix well.

Take chopped pineapple in another bowl & add chopped onions, green chillies, mint, lemon juice, salt, black salt, roasted cumin & pepper powder, mix well.

Make tikkis of the blended meat mixture and shallow fry it in olive oil.

Sprinkle some pepper powder over it. Garnish with mint leaves & serve hot along with the pineapple salsa.

