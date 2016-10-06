FLASH NEWS Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur

Badam & Besan Ladoo Recipe

archanaskitchen.com
October 6, 2016

Akansha Bansal

Ladoo is a very popular Indian dessert that is made with puré ghee on special occasions.The mention of ladoo can be found in ancient Indian scriptures like Rigveda. This Badam & Besan Ladoo recipe is one such recipe that has goodness of almonds also along with protein rich besan flour.

I have used almonds which are roasted in slow and dry heat and grounded for more flavour and texture. The best part about making this Ladoo is that it will fill your entire home with welcome aroma!!

Serve these Badam & Besan Ladoos during tea time with Turmeric Milk recipe and Baked Palak Ki Mathri or Khara Biscuit recipe.

Did you know: This Besan Ladoo with roasted Badam and raisins also helps build immunity to common cold during monsoon. Roasted besan has an innate property of relieving the body of cold and cough.

If you like this recipe, look into more of our Indian Sweet Recipes like

Nagli/Ragi Laddu Recipe
Peanut Kesar Burfi Recipe
Goan Sweet Khatkhati Recipe (Coconut Candy)
Shakkarkandi ke Laddu | Sweet Potato Laddu Recipe
Equipment used: Wok or Kadai

Note:

It is best to use coarse gram flour for Badam & Besan Ladoo Recipe as it gives it a better texture but if you aren’t able to find it, you can add a small amount of semolina to do the trick.

Trying to cool the prepared besan ladoo mixture either in fridge or a bath of cold water does not work well as it yields hard ladoos with off taste. Only resort is to wait.

During the final step, You can also add some fennel seeds because that makes the Badam Besan ladoos more fragrant and easy to digest.

Ingredients

4 tablespoon gram flour

2 teaspoon semolina

2 tablespoon almonds

5 tablespoon sugar/ boora mix

4 tablespoon homemade ghee

1 teaspoon cardamom

1 tablespoon raisins

1 tablespoon dried rose petals

Directions for Badam & Besan Ladoo Recipe

To prepare making Badam & Besan Ladoo recipe, start by melting homemade ghee in a Wok or Kadai, making sure that the heat is low.

Add in the gram flour and semolina and keep stirring for about 8-10 minutes till the mix gets a nice golden brown color and starts bubbling. Keep the heat low through the process and continuously keep stirring to avoid charring.

Add few sprinkles of water to the mix and stir well, this gives the tiny lumps of besan ladoo mixture.

Switch off and add cardamom and raisins. Mix well till the mixture cools down. Cardamom added to the hot mixture will infuse its aroma well.

Let the mixture cool completely in normal condition. It takes a good 30 minutes or more. You could transfer the mixture to another kadai.

Meanwhile, heat the kadai again over low heat and dry roast almonds till aromatic and evenly roasted well.

In a grinder, once the almonds cool down a bit, dry grind them to make a flour.

Add sugar and almond flour to the mix and make sure it is evenly combined.

Finally roll out the dough form balls,adding a few rose petal leaves for that earthy touch and keep on a parchment to set for 10minutes before the badam and besan ladoos are ready to eat.

Serve these Badam & Besan Ladoos during tea time with Turmeric Milk recipe and Baked Palak Ki Mathri or Khara Biscuit recipe.

