  • GST implemented 17 years after being proposed
  • India beat Windies by 93 runs to take 2-0 series lead
  • Government launches the Goods and Services Tax
  • Islamic State withdraws from Syria’s Aleppo
  • Won’t pursue Air India bid if not profitable: IndiGo Prez
  • Jio launches world’s longest 100Gbps underwater cable system
  • Ambulance driver held for smuggling liquor in Maharashtra
  • China sentences 13 drug dealers to death in public hearing
  • Doctor opens fire at New York hospital, kills 1 and wounds 6
  • US to allow companies to file secretly for IPOs
Kitchen Corner

Baked Vegetables Casserole Recipe

food.ndtv.com
July 1, 2017

This is one of those kitchen sink kind of recipe, where you can use up pretty much use everything leftover in the fridge. More the veggies, the better it tastes.

Chef: Rekha Kakkar, Food Blogger

Recipe Servings: 4

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Ingredients Of Baked Vegetables Casserole

Ingredients :

4 cups of vegetables ( your choice )
2 cups of cubed bread
1 cup of milk
1/4 cup of butter milk
1 Tbsp of butter
1 tsp of olive oil
2 egg whites
1 sprig of rosemary
2-3 saga leaves
Salt to taste
1 tsp of roasted chilli peppers

How to Make Baked Vegetables Casserole

1.Pre-heat an oven at 140C for 5 minutes

Grease an ovenproof dish with olive oil and toss vegetables, bread , salt and herbs with butter so that they are well coated.

Roast the vegetables in the oven at 180C for 15 minutes.

By the time the vegetables are roasting, combine milk, butter milk, cheese and eggs.

After vegetables are roasted, take it out and pour milk and egg mixture and put it back in the oven.

If you are using cheese slice, tear it into bits and put it on top of the vegetables.

Bake for 15 minutes till milk and egg mixture is well cooked.

Key Ingredients: bread, milk, butter, olive oil, egg

