  • ED and CBI serve a look out notice against Karti Chidambaram. He has skipped 3rd summon by CBI in INX media case
  • Neymar will earn a mind-boggling 30 million euros ($35.5 million) a year in Paris
  • The face-off was triggered when Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area: Sushma
  • EVMs are tamper-proof and credible machines: Election Commission to Supreme Court
  • Flames shot up the sides of the Torch tower in the second blaze to hit the high-rise since 2015 in Dubai
  • Sharif had nominated Shahbaz to succeed him after winning a by-election on his vacant seat in Lahore
  • UN Secretary General will pay his first visit since taking the UN helm to Israel and the Palestinian territories
Kitchen Corner

Bread Upma Recipe

food.ndtv.com
August 4, 2017

Chef: Plavaneeta Borah

Not overtly spicy this dish is light and quick to prepare. The South Indian upma made with bread, veggies like carrots and beans and mild spices.

Ingredients Of Bread Upma

4 bread slices, cut into small rectangles
2 Tbsp of oil
1 onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup of beans, chopped
1/4 cup of carrots, chopped
1/4 cup of green peas
Salt to taste
1 green chilli, slit
1/4 tsp of turmeric powder
9-10 curry leaves
1/4 cup of roasted peanuts
1 lemon wedge

How to Make Bread Upma
Heat oil in a pan, then add the onions, curry leaves and green chilli. Saute for a minute and then add the chopped vegetables. Let it cook for 2-3 minutes.2. Add the salt and turmeric powder and mix well. Then add the bread pieces and mix well. Fry for 2-3 minutes until lightly crisp.Take off the flame and add the roasted nuts and a squeeze of lemon. Serve immediately.

Key Ingredients: Broad Beans, Carrot, Green Peas, Green Chillies, Salt, Curry Leaves, Peanuts, Lemon, Oil

