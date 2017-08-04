Bread Upma Recipe

Chef: Plavaneeta Borah

Not overtly spicy this dish is light and quick to prepare. The South Indian upma made with bread, veggies like carrots and beans and mild spices.

Ingredients Of Bread Upma

4 bread slices, cut into small rectangles

2 Tbsp of oil

1 onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup of beans, chopped

1/4 cup of carrots, chopped

1/4 cup of green peas

Salt to taste

1 green chilli, slit

1/4 tsp of turmeric powder

9-10 curry leaves

1/4 cup of roasted peanuts

1 lemon wedge

How to Make Bread Upma

Heat oil in a pan, then add the onions, curry leaves and green chilli. Saute for a minute and then add the chopped vegetables. Let it cook for 2-3 minutes.2. Add the salt and turmeric powder and mix well. Then add the bread pieces and mix well. Fry for 2-3 minutes until lightly crisp.Take off the flame and add the roasted nuts and a squeeze of lemon. Serve immediately.

