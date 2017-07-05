05 Jul 2017, Edition - 722, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • The Telangana Excise department arrested seven people in connection with a drug racket
  • Lalu Yadav rejects leadership of Rahul Gandhi, hints Priyanka Gandhi should lead in 2019
  • UP Govt has incurred a loss of about Rs 5,000 crore following ban on liquor shops along national and state highways
  • UP CM rejects proposal to buy new Mercedes for his fleet
  • We’ve waited 70 years for you: Israel PM to PM Modi
  • Time to teach India ‘bitter lesson’ than 1962: Chinese media
  • Ex-Ukrainian minister calls for terror attacks in Russia
  • Sri Lanka’s worst-ever dengue outbreak kills 225
  • China sets up research base to counter illegal drones
  • US reclassifies nuclear operations to hide safety records
Bruschetta Recipe

food.ndtv.com
July 5, 2017

Chef: Joey Matthew

Country bread sliced and topped with different toppings. The evergreen tomato-basil and mushroom-garlic. The classic Italian starter.

Ingredients Of Bruschetta

1 loaf of country bread
Cloves of garlic
2 tomatoes, chopped
Basil leaves
5 Tbsp of olive oil
4 portobello mushrooms sliced
1 garlic clove grated
1 red chilli , deseeded and chopped
1 Tbsp butter
Salt and pepper, to taste

How to Make Bruschetta

Slice the bread into two halves from the center.Cut a clove of garlic, rub on the surface of bread and sprinkle some olive oil on it.Roast in the oven for 5 minutes.

For mushroom and garlic topping:

In a pan put butter, oil, garlic, thyme and stir.Add mushrooms, chopped chillies and toss.Add salt, pepper and cook.

For tomato and basil topping:

In a bowl add chopped tomatoes, chopped basil, salt, pepper, olive oil and mix well.

To serve:

Place the bread on a tray and pile up the toppings on it and serve.

Key Ingredients: garlic, tomato, basil, olive oil, red chilli, butter, salt, black pepper, mushroom, bread, cloves

