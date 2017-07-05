Bruschetta Recipe

Chef: Joey Matthew
Country bread sliced and topped with different toppings. The evergreen tomato-basil and mushroom-garlic. The classic Italian starter.
Ingredients Of Bruschetta
1 loaf of country bread
Cloves of garlic
2 tomatoes, chopped
Basil leaves
5 Tbsp of olive oil
4 portobello mushrooms sliced
1 garlic clove grated
1 red chilli , deseeded and chopped
1 Tbsp butter
Salt and pepper, to taste
How to Make Bruschetta
Slice the bread into two halves from the center.Cut a clove of garlic, rub on the surface of bread and sprinkle some olive oil on it.Roast in the oven for 5 minutes.
For mushroom and garlic topping:
In a pan put butter, oil, garlic, thyme and stir.Add mushrooms, chopped chillies and toss.Add salt, pepper and cook.
For tomato and basil topping:
In a bowl add chopped tomatoes, chopped basil, salt, pepper, olive oil and mix well.
To serve:
Place the bread on a tray and pile up the toppings on it and serve.
Key Ingredients: garlic, tomato, basil, olive oil, red chilli, butter, salt, black pepper, mushroom, bread, cloves
The Bible portrays Lilith as Adam’s first wife, made from dust and filth left after sculpting Adam, to be his helper and subordinate.......Read More
In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...Read More
Though spring is the most beautiful of all seasons, it also brings along with it a handful of health woes. Fresh grass, blooming trees, flowers......Read More