Bruschetta Recipe

Chef: Joey Matthew

Country bread sliced and topped with different toppings. The evergreen tomato-basil and mushroom-garlic. The classic Italian starter.

Ingredients Of Bruschetta

1 loaf of country bread

Cloves of garlic

2 tomatoes, chopped

Basil leaves

5 Tbsp of olive oil

4 portobello mushrooms sliced

1 garlic clove grated

1 red chilli , deseeded and chopped

1 Tbsp butter

Salt and pepper, to taste

How to Make Bruschetta

Slice the bread into two halves from the center.Cut a clove of garlic, rub on the surface of bread and sprinkle some olive oil on it.Roast in the oven for 5 minutes.

For mushroom and garlic topping:

In a pan put butter, oil, garlic, thyme and stir.Add mushrooms, chopped chillies and toss.Add salt, pepper and cook.

For tomato and basil topping:

In a bowl add chopped tomatoes, chopped basil, salt, pepper, olive oil and mix well.

To serve:

Place the bread on a tray and pile up the toppings on it and serve.

Key Ingredients: garlic, tomato, basil, olive oil, red chilli, butter, salt, black pepper, mushroom, bread, cloves