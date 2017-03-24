FLASH NEWS Madhya Pradesh government appoints 10-year-old Progeria patient Shreyas Barmate chief of Bal Aayog for a day Sensex rises by 89.24 points to end at 29,421.40 pts; Nifty gains 21.70 pts to settle at 9,108 pts. CBI files supplementary charge sheet in a coal scam case against industrialist Naveen Jindal and others Bombay HC directs MARD to file affidavit by 3PM stating that they have no objection if govt takes action against doctors on strike Flipkart to acquire eBay’s India operations: Reports 1,417 kg cocaine with Lionel Messi branding seized in Peru Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an AI official, barred from flying by Federation of Indian Airlines

Kitchen Corner


Cheese & Jalapeno Stuffed Kachori

food.ndtv.com
March 24, 2017

Chef: Ashwini

This Diwali, surprise your guests with this unusual kachori. The best thing about it? It’s amazingly cheesy!

Ingredients

500 gm of flour
15 gm of ajwain
1/4 cup of oil
Oil for frying
20 gm of salt
100 gm of cottage cheese
50 gm of Cheddar cheese
50 gm of jalapeno

Method

1.Sieve flour, put oil and rub with your palm.

Then add salt, Ajwain, black onion seed and mix well.

Make a well in the center, add enough water and knead into stiff dough. Make small size of balls and keep a side.

Heat oil, add ajwain and cottage cheese. Cooke for some time with salt and red chili powder.

Keep this mixture for cooling. Now add grated cheddar cheese and chopped jalapeno.

Stuffed this mixture in inside the balls and flatten with your palm.

Deep fry and serve hot with tamarind chutney.

Key Ingredients: flour, oil, cottage cheese, jalapeno

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS