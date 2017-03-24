Cheese & Jalapeno Stuffed Kachori

Chef: Ashwini

This Diwali, surprise your guests with this unusual kachori. The best thing about it? It’s amazingly cheesy!

Ingredients

500 gm of flour

15 gm of ajwain

1/4 cup of oil

Oil for frying

20 gm of salt

100 gm of cottage cheese

50 gm of Cheddar cheese

50 gm of jalapeno

Method

1.Sieve flour, put oil and rub with your palm.

Then add salt, Ajwain, black onion seed and mix well.

Make a well in the center, add enough water and knead into stiff dough. Make small size of balls and keep a side.

Heat oil, add ajwain and cottage cheese. Cooke for some time with salt and red chili powder.

Keep this mixture for cooling. Now add grated cheddar cheese and chopped jalapeno.

Stuffed this mixture in inside the balls and flatten with your palm.

Deep fry and serve hot with tamarind chutney.

Key Ingredients: flour, oil, cottage cheese, jalapeno