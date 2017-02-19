Cumin Chicken (Jeera Chicken)

Chef: Ranjani

A warm chicken curry with a hint of ginger-garlic paste, fried onions, cumin and coriander. You’ll be left wondering why you didn’t try this before.

Ingredients

1/2 kg chicken, whole

2 onions

2 tsp jeera (cumin)

1 and a half tsp pepper

1/2 tsp saunf (fennel)

1/2 tsp cloves

4 cinnamon sticks

2 pods elaichi (cardamom)

2 tsp coriander seeds

2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

Oil

Salt to taste

Curry leaves

Method

Cut the onions and keep them aside. Dry roast all the ingredients and keep them aside. Take a pan and add the oil. Heat it, add the onions and let them fry till they turn pink. Add the curry leaves, ginger-garlic paste and fry till it’s rid of its raw smell. Add the chicken and fry till the chicken is done. After it’s half-cooked add the roasted masala and then the salt. Fry till it’s dry and add coriander leaves and serve hot with rice.