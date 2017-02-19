FLASH NEWS NEET 2017: TN sends bills to president, DMK seeks PM intervention India A vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer slams 202* as match ends in draw Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir passes away at a Kolkata hospital World’s 1st transgender doll based on US teen to be launched MS Dhoni removed as IPL team Pune Supergiants captain; Steve Smith to take over DMK announces hunger strike on Feb 22 in all district offices of the party in Tamil Nadu An FIR has been filed against DMK working president M K Stalin, his party MLAs, MPs and cadres India wins silver at Asian Women’s Rugby Sevens Trophy Paytm Payments Bank to launch next week, says Paytm Founder Federer takes Aus Open trophy to top of Swiss Alps mountain

Kitchen Corner


Cumin Chicken (Jeera Chicken)

food.ndtv.com
February 19, 2017

Chef: Ranjani

A warm chicken curry with a hint of ginger-garlic paste, fried onions, cumin and coriander. You’ll be left wondering why you didn’t try this before.

Ingredients

1/2 kg chicken, whole
2 onions
2 tsp jeera (cumin)
1 and a half tsp pepper
1/2 tsp saunf (fennel)
1/2 tsp cloves
4 cinnamon sticks
2 pods elaichi (cardamom)
2 tsp coriander seeds
2 tsp ginger-garlic paste
Oil
Salt to taste
Curry leaves

Method

Cut the onions and keep them aside. Dry roast all the ingredients and keep them aside. Take a pan and add the oil. Heat it, add the onions and let them fry till they turn pink. Add the curry leaves, ginger-garlic paste and fry till it’s rid of its raw smell. Add the chicken and fry till the chicken is done. After it’s half-cooked add the roasted masala and then the salt. Fry till it’s dry and add coriander leaves and serve hot with rice.

