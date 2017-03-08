FLASH NEWS Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the remaining two Tests against India due to a shoulder injury Aadhaar Pay service launched for payments via fingerprint BJP supports Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for the post of Mumbai Mayor India spinners R Ashwin and R Jadeja are now jointly on top in ICC Test rankings for bowlers Police arrests three Hizbul Mujahideen militants near Srinagar, reports Blast, gunfire hit Kabul military hospital: officials Explosions and gunfire rock in central Kabul near a military hospital and US embassy Bayern knock Arsenal out of UCL with a 10-2 aggregate score Real Madrid secure 6-2 win on aggregate, reach UCL last-8 ZTE fined ₹6,000cr for shipping banned US technology to Iran

Dal Bafla

food.ndtv.com
March 8, 2017
Chef: Neha Jajoo

Similar to Dal Bati, these ghee laden dough balls are immensely popular in Madhya Pradesh. They are first boiled and then baked before being crumbled and topped with dal.

Ingredients

For the Bafla
2 cups wheat flour
¼ cup maize flour
½ cup ghee
1 tsp cumin seeds
¼ tsp ajwain
Salt to taste

For the Dal
1 ½ cups toor dal, soaked
A pinch of hing
1 tsp red chilli powder
½ tsp mustard seeds
1 tsp sugar
½ tsp turmeric powder
Salt to taste
1 Tbsp desi ghee
2 Tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

Method

For the Bafla

In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients together to make a stiff dough, adding a little water at a time. Divide the dough into smaller balls, and roll them using your palms to make them smoother. Bring water to a boil in a large pan. Add salt and turmeric, and then drop the balls and cook till they float on the surface. Place them on a kitchen towel to drain excess water. Once they are dried, bake them in the oven at 150 degree C for till crisp and golden on both the sides.

For the Dal

Pressure cook the dal in 3 ½ cups of water for 3 whistles, by adding salt and turmeric powder. Let the steam escape and then add the hing and stir well. Add a little water if it is too thick, and bring to a boil. Meanwhile, heat ghee in a pan, add mustard seeds and let it splutter. Add red chilli powder, and quickly pour this tadka in the boiling dal. Add sugar and remove from the flame. Finish with coriander leaves. To Serve Place two Baflas on a plate, crumble them using your fingers, add a teaspoon of ghee, and pour the dal on top.

