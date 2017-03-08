Chef: Neha Jajoo

Similar to Dal Bati, these ghee laden dough balls are immensely popular in Madhya Pradesh. They are first boiled and then baked before being crumbled and topped with dal.

Ingredients

For the Bafla

2 cups wheat flour

¼ cup maize flour

½ cup ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp ajwain

Salt to taste

For the Dal

1 ½ cups toor dal, soaked

A pinch of hing

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 Tbsp desi ghee

2 Tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

Method

For the Bafla

In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients together to make a stiff dough, adding a little water at a time. Divide the dough into smaller balls, and roll them using your palms to make them smoother. Bring water to a boil in a large pan. Add salt and turmeric, and then drop the balls and cook till they float on the surface. Place them on a kitchen towel to drain excess water. Once they are dried, bake them in the oven at 150 degree C for till crisp and golden on both the sides.

For the Dal

Pressure cook the dal in 3 ½ cups of water for 3 whistles, by adding salt and turmeric powder. Let the steam escape and then add the hing and stir well. Add a little water if it is too thick, and bring to a boil. Meanwhile, heat ghee in a pan, add mustard seeds and let it splutter. Add red chilli powder, and quickly pour this tadka in the boiling dal. Add sugar and remove from the flame. Finish with coriander leaves. To Serve Place two Baflas on a plate, crumble them using your fingers, add a teaspoon of ghee, and pour the dal on top.