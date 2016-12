Chef: Kunal Kapur (My Yellow Table)

Recipe Servings: 2

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 50 Minutes

A meaty specialty straight from Hyderabad.

Ingredients

2 tsp oil

3 dry red chillies

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp jeera

8-10 garlic cloves

1 green chilli

1 medium size ginger

400 gms mutton

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

100 gms soaked chana dal

250 ml yogurt

200 gms browned onion

1 tsp tamarind paste

Salt

Method

Heat oil in a pan & saute red chillies, mustard seeds, jeera, garlic cloves, green chilli, ginger & garlic.

Add boneless mutton to it followed by turmeric powder, red chilli powder, soaked chana dal & beaten yogurt.

Add browned onions, water, salt, close lid & let it cook.

Once cooked, add tamarind paste, Pour it in a bowl & serve hot.