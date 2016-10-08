Prep time Cook time Total time 5 mins 20 mins 25 mins

Eggless coconut macaroons recipe – quick three ingredient 30 minute recipe (baking time included) of coconut macaroons made without eggs.

Tngredients

(measuring cup used, 1 cup = 250 ml)

½ cup sweetened condensed milk, 150 to 155 grams

1.5 cups desiccated coconut, 90 grams

½ tsp vanilla extract or vanilla essence

7 to 8 cherries, sliced in halves, optional

How to make the recipe:

take condensed milk in a bowl. with a wired whisk, beat the condensed milk for 2 minutes continously. also preheat your oven to 180 degrees celsius/356 degrees fahrenheit for atleast 15 minutes before baking.

then add the desiccated coconut. add the coconut in batches. overall i added 1.5 cups of unsweetened desiccated coconut (90 grams) in two batches. mix well.

Then add next batch of ½ cup of desiccated coconut.

Mix again very well. the mixture consistency should be like what is shown in the pic. it should not be batter like.

A thick dropping consistency is also fine. depending on the type of desiccated coconut, you may require to add more or less than what is mentioned in the recipe. so add accordingly.

Add ½ tsp vanilla extract or vanilla essence. mix again very well.

The mixture is sticky. so rub some coconut oil or butter in your palms and pinch balls from the coconut mixture.

Roll and flatten them. place them on a greased baking tray. do grease the tray well with coconut oil or butter. you can also spoon the mixture on the baking tray. i wanted an even shape and look, so i shaped them in round cookies.

Press lightly half of each glazed red cherry on the macaroons. cherries are optional and you can skip them.

Bake at 180 degrees in a preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes till they are pale or light golden from the top. Do keep a check as oven temperatures differ.

This is how the bottom of these coconut macaroons should appear. slightly more browned than regular cookies.

After 2 minutes, remove the macaroons with a flat spatula. do where oven mittens as the baking tray will be hot.

place the macaroons on a wired rack to cool. once the coconut macaroons, cool completely then store in an air tight jar. serve eggless coconut macaroons as a sweet dessert cookie or with milk.

Notes:

Recipe can be doubled as well as tripled.