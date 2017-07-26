Experience Authentic Sichuan Cuisine at the Emperor’s Court in Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Powai!

Emperor’s Court introduces an exciting new menu of Sichuan Cuisine

Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel is all set to tantalize your taste buds with their latest menu launch. Emperor’s Court – the Pan Asian Restaurant has relaunched their menu from 12th July 2017 onwards.

Chef Cham Hun Chakap, Chef De Cuisine – Emperor’s court has created a special menu consisting of the choicest of dishes inspired by the Sichuan Cuisine originating from the Sichuan Region in China. The menu will feature crowd favourites from Sichuan Cuisine created using “The Five Fragrance”- a traditional mix of 5 flavourful spices such as fennel, pepper, aniseed, cinnamon and clove, all of which are important ingredients in the Sichuan cuisine. Along with the new pan-Asian delicacies, the signature dishes like Crab meat sweet corn soup, Pecking Duck and Cantonese desserts will still find their place on the Menu.

Speaking about the launch of the menu, Chef Cham Hun Chakap, Chef De Cuisine- Emperor’s court said “Since its inception, Emperor’s Court has been delighting customers with a large variety of Pan Asian Cuisine. With this menu launch, we aim to add new flavourful dishes from the ever popular Sichuan cuisine to keep our consumers wanting more”.

Head to Emperor’s Court and get your fix of tasteful Sichuan Cuisine only at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel!

What: New Menu Launch at Emperor’s Court

When: 12th July onwards

Where: Emperor’s Court

Time: 7.00 pm to 11.30 pm

For reservations contact: +91 22 6692 7491 / +91 7506077166 or e-mail on rhi.bombr.restaurant.reservations@renaissancehotels.com

For more information, please visit renaissancemumbai.com

