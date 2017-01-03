Food for luck: New Year’s food traditions from around the globe

Very soon we will ring in the New Year with our loved ones. We all want it to begin well, because what begins well ends well. We all want health, wealth and luck for the coming year. And how can anything start without food? Food for health, food for wealth and food for luck. So here are some eatables that you can have on New Year’s to attract good luck. Who cares if this is just superstitious belief, they are absolutely delicious beliefs!

Lentils:

“Since January first is the beginning of all beginnings, it is considered the most auspicious all around the world. And different countries have different rituals surrounding New Year’s.Italians eat lentils on New Year’s for wealth and prosperity,” says food critic ChandreyeeSaha. The flat legumes are apparently believed to resemble Roman coins making them auspicious.

Pomegranate:

In Greece, pomegranate is smashed on the floor in front of the door for prosperity and good fortune. It is believed, the more seeds more the luck.

Noodles:

“Chinese is my favourite cuisine and unknowingly I would end up eating Chinese dishes. The noodles, which are long and slithery, are considered auspicious in Japan. They signify a good, long life for you,” says ShoubhikPalit, Manager, Fenny’s.

Fish:

Fry or roast whole fish for lunch. Fish is considered auspicious because their scales resemble coins and because they swim forward which symbolises progress. “In India, different customs exist in different regions. And we have different New Year’s – for some it is Ugadi and for some it is Baisakhi. In Bengal, the fish eye is considered auspicious to begin with. Most hotels and restaurants try to have these on their menu,” says IndranilThakurta, an IHM graduate.

Greens:

We all want more money the coming year. Greens resemble paper money, whether it is your cabbage or any other veggie.