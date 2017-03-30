Fried Turnip Cake with Vegetables

Chef: Wang Yixuan

Wow your guests at the dinner table with this savoury cake made from turnips along with a host of other veggies.

Ingredients

375 gms rice flour

160 gms wheat starch

75 gms potato starch

675 ml water

20 gms salt

40 gms seasoning

80 gms sugar

200 gms carrot

1000 gms radish

150 gms dry shiitake mushroom

1050 ml hot water

Method

Peel carrots and radish. Cut them into thick juliennes and blanch them till soft.

Soak shiitake mushrooms in hot water for at least 2-3 hours. Squeeze out the water before cutting them.

Cut the shiitake mushrooms into dices and toss them in a hot wok for 2 minutes.

Mix rice flour, potato starch, wheat starch, salt, sugar and water (room temperature, 675 ml) together till it becomes smooth and a light batter.

Add blanched radish and carrots, Add tossed shiitake mushrooms and mix well.

Add hot water (preferably boiling) to this mixture and mix well.

( Note – When you add hot water to starch all the molecule content present in the starch starts to solidify, making it thick and tough to mix. So ensure you add hot water gradually to avoid lump formation).

Oil the surface of the cake tin and line the base of the tin with butter paper to prevent the cake from sticking. Add this mixture in the cake tin (preferably, square shaped and about 2 inch in height) and steam it for 50-60 minutes.

Once cooked allow it cool for 2-3 hours and brush oil over the surface when cooled. Cover and cool it in a refrigerator overnight.

De-mould the cake and remove the butter paper.

11.Cut into small squares about 1cm thick and fry them till golden.

Make a mixture of fried garlic (finely chopped), fried shallots (finely chopped), chopped spring onions and chili oil.

Arrange it into a pyramid, spoon the fried garlic mixture at the base, place fried turnip cake and repeat till the top of the pyramid.

Garnish with finely chopped bird’s eye chilies and serve!

Key Ingredients: radish, carrot, sugar, salt, potato starch, wheat starch, rice flour, shiitake mushroom