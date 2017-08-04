Hebbar’s Kitchen: Awakening the chef in us through simple recipes

We have covered a lot of recipes for our readers but when my editor recently called out for an interaction with Hebbar’s Kitchen, I was amused. She declared, “ They are very good. Such simple,easy recipes that inspires anyone to cook. I don’t visit my kitchen often, but their recipes awakens the cook in me.” And that’s exactly how I feel too. Their videos make cooking seem like a breeze. And with their fan following, it is strange that no one knows their journey, their motivation and most importantly the people behind the scene. So, we decided to know a little about our very own video chefs who brighten up our kitchen and plates.

“Hebbar’s Kitchen started as a hobby which later turned into passion cum profession. I was always interested in cooking but I never thought I would open a blog someday. After I got married and moved to Australia, I wanted to continue my Software testing profession here in Australia. But it wasn’t easy to get a job here in Australia without any local experience. Meanwhile, just to kill time I opened up a free wordpress account and I started to post few basic recipes with step by step photos. Well there wasn’t any great response initially. In between, Buzzfeed Tasty videos were creating lot of buzz and I was inspired by their videos. Also there wasn’t any Indian channels(or could be but not popular) showcasing the indian recipes with shorter videos in Facebook. Hence I thought to give a try with shorter videos and the response was amazing,” says Archana, the woman behind Hebbar’s Kitchen.

There aren’t many helping hands—but as they say, too many cooks spoil the broth. “We have a very small team, me and my husband (Sudarshan) operate Hebbar’s Kitchen from Australia. And my friend (Shreeprada) back in Mumbai helps me in handling our Facebook page communication, as it will be difficult for me to cope with the time difference. She also writes articles regarding cooking tips, tricks and other health benefits using ingredients which are easily available in our kitchen,” she explains.

There is no doubt that as users, we have umpteen channels and videos guiding us through our favourite recipes, but what makes Hebbar’s Kitchen the most viewed. “I guess it must be the short videos which makes my readers try my recipes. I also try my best to post videos everyday, which helps my readers to be in touch. and I make sure to share most simple recipe like chutney to the difficult ones like baking cake. Also, I give online support in solving queries via facebook messenger and email,” says Archana. Amidst all her recipes that we try, paneer is her personal favourite. “My favourite is paneer. Whereas my husband’s favourite is idli and dosa. That’s the reason behind such variety of paneer, idli and dosa collection in my blog,” she concludes.

