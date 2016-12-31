Hibiscus Sherbet

Chef: Kunal Kapur

Recipe Servings: 2

Cook Time: 15 Minutes

Chef Kunal Kapur takes his fusion skills to another level. Tender hibiscus flowers are teamed with basil seeds to arrive at a refreshing summery drink.

Ingredients

3-4 dried hibiscus

2 cups of boiling water

250 gms basil seeds

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp rose water

6-7 ice cubes

Method

Pour boiling water in a bowl of hibiscus.

Add boiling water in a bowl full of basil seeds.

Allow release of flavors.

Add bloomed basil seeds, sugar & rose water to the hibiscus water & mix well.

Pour the blend in a glass filled with ice cubes.

Serve cold.