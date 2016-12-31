Hibiscus Sherbet

Chef: Kunal Kapur
Recipe Servings: 2
Cook Time: 15 Minutes
Chef Kunal Kapur takes his fusion skills to another level. Tender hibiscus flowers are teamed with basil seeds to arrive at a refreshing summery drink.
Ingredients
3-4 dried hibiscus
2 cups of boiling water
250 gms basil seeds
2 tbsp sugar
1 tsp rose water
6-7 ice cubes
Method
Pour boiling water in a bowl of hibiscus.
Add boiling water in a bowl full of basil seeds.
Allow release of flavors.
Add bloomed basil seeds, sugar & rose water to the hibiscus water & mix well.
Pour the blend in a glass filled with ice cubes.
Serve cold.