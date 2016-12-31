FLASH NEWS I will run the party as disciplined as Jayalalithaa: Sasikala Jaya’s demise is unbearable for me: Sasikala AIADMK will follow Jayalalithaa’s path in making Tamil Nadu prosperous: Sasikala Former Home Secretary Anil Baijal takes oath as Delhi Lieutenant Governor WB BJP does not support Gorkhaland: Dilip Ghosh PM compromised national security by promoting Paytm: Mamata ATM withdrawal limit raised to Rs. 4,500 daily starting Jan 1 Sasikala Natarajan to take over as AIADMK General Secretary

Kitchen Corner


Hibiscus Sherbet

food.ndtv.com
December 31, 2016

Chef: Kunal Kapur

Recipe Servings: 2

Cook Time: 15 Minutes

Chef Kunal Kapur takes his fusion skills to another level. Tender hibiscus flowers are teamed with basil seeds to arrive at a refreshing summery drink.

Ingredients

3-4 dried hibiscus
2 cups of boiling water
250 gms basil seeds
2 tbsp sugar
1 tsp rose water
6-7 ice cubes

Method

Pour boiling water in a bowl of hibiscus.

Add boiling water in a bowl full of basil seeds.

Allow release of flavors.

Add bloomed basil seeds, sugar & rose water to the hibiscus water & mix well.

Pour the blend in a glass filled with ice cubes.

Serve cold.

