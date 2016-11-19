FLASH NEWS Punjab Elections 2017: Punjab has recorded 56.9% voter turnout till 3 pm 250,000 homes without power as storm hits France Goa Election 2017: Goa has recorded 67% voter turnout till 3 pm UP elections 2017: If voted to power, BJP will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days: PM Modi in Meerut, UP Eric Trump’s trip to Uruguay cost taxpayers $97,830 in hotel bills Punjab Poll2017: Polling paused in some booths in Punjab as EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) stop working SM Krishna, who recently resigned from Congress, will join BJP shortly: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa Goa Election 2017: 11 lakh+ people to choose among 251 candidates for 40 seats in Goa Polls Over 1 lakh visas revoked since Trump’s immigration ban

Indian Kadai Chicken

food.com
November 19, 2016

By Charishma_Ramchandani

INGREDIENTS

kg chicken, washed,cleaned and cut into big pieces
4 tablespoons oil
1⁄2 cup onion, sliced
1 1⁄2 cups tomatoes, peeled and sliced
2 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves, chopped
1 tablespoon ginger paste
1 tablespoon garlic paste
4 teaspoons garam masala powder
2 bay leaves
4 whole red chilies
2 teaspoons coriander seeds
1 teaspoon red chili powder
salt

DIRECTIONS

Grind corriander seeds and whole red chillies into a coarse powder.
Heat oil in a kadai.
Add bay leaves.
After about 30 seconds, add onions and saute till they turn light golden brown.
Add ginger-garlic paste.
Saute for 2 minutes on medium flame.
Add the above coarse powder.
Stir well.
Add tomatoes and cook till they are fully cooked.
Add chicken pieces, salt to taste and red chilli powder.
Mix well.
Cover the kadai.
Cook till the chicken becomes tender.
Sprinkle garam masala powder over the chicken.
Garnish with corriander leaves and onion rings.
Serve hot with rotis or parathas.

