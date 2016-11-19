Indian Kadai Chicken

By Charishma_Ramchandani

INGREDIENTS

kg chicken, washed,cleaned and cut into big pieces

4 tablespoons oil

1⁄2 cup onion, sliced

1 1⁄2 cups tomatoes, peeled and sliced

2 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

4 teaspoons garam masala powder

2 bay leaves

4 whole red chilies

2 teaspoons coriander seeds

1 teaspoon red chili powder

salt

DIRECTIONS

Grind corriander seeds and whole red chillies into a coarse powder.

Heat oil in a kadai.

Add bay leaves.

After about 30 seconds, add onions and saute till they turn light golden brown.

Add ginger-garlic paste.

Saute for 2 minutes on medium flame.

Add the above coarse powder.

Stir well.

Add tomatoes and cook till they are fully cooked.

Add chicken pieces, salt to taste and red chilli powder.

Mix well.

Cover the kadai.

Cook till the chicken becomes tender.

Sprinkle garam masala powder over the chicken.

Garnish with corriander leaves and onion rings.

Serve hot with rotis or parathas.